[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Paradise Season 1 Episode 5, “In the Palaces of Crowned Kings.”]

Paradise dug deeper into the father-son relationship between Cal (James Marsden) and Kane Bradford (Gerald McRaney) in the show’s latest episode, “In the Palaces of Crowned Kings.”

For those who came to enjoy McRaney on Dan Fogelman‘s other series, This Is Us, Kane is quite the departure from his warm and kind Dr. K. “[I’ve played] those sons of b***es before, so this is not a brand new experience for me, really,” McRaney admits to TV Insider. “He’s a complex character to be sure, and no, he is not the nicest guy ever to come down the pike,” he adds of Kane.

As viewers see in the episode, Kane essentially positioned Cal as a tool to gain power, forcing his son to run for office, rather than follow his dream of becoming a high school teacher. A billionaire in his own right, Kane’s sway was revealed in a flashback when Cal tried accessing certain files on his tablet and found they were restricted.

When Cal sneaks into his dad’s study where Kane has fallen into a deep sleep, he uses the man’s hand to scan for access and discovers what Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) had done to the scientists who were sent out to explore the outside world after the catastrophic event that sent them underground.

It proved to Cal that his own father had more control than he did in this situation, and it led to a tense confrontation with Sinatra in the days leading up to Cal’s death. Additionally, viewers got a closer look at the president’s final days with his son Jeremy (Charlie Evans) and girlfriend Robinson (Krys Marshall).

Much of the episode’s story focused on that father-son dynamic that was further strained due to Kane’s battle with dementia. It was Kane’s seemingly confused comments made under his breath that led Cal to examine certain files even closer than he previously had. Eager to share the truth with the inhabitants of Paradise, it seems that Cal was determined to leave clues and hints at the truth that survivors were found in the outside world and citizens deserve to be informed.

Obviously, Cal wasn’t able to spread his clues to trusted individuals before his untimely demise, but Kane did show some remorse for his harsh treatment of his son following Cal’s funeral. Confused due to his mental state, Kane speaks candidly to Jeremy as if he’s Cal, and he admits that he’s not proud of anything he’s done, but he is proud of his son. Sadly, Cal wasn’t there to hear it.

“[He] has his own version of affection for his son,” McRaney notes of Kane’s outlook on his son Cal. “There are people who just don’t know how to express it. I do think he has some genuine affection for his son. The son’s not just a tool to further his own ambition. And I think he is disappointed that his son is not more like him,” he adds, noting that Kane’s ambitions weren’t reflected in Cal. “And that’s what causes him problems.”

Working opposite his TV son, played by Marsden, McRaney adds, “There wasn’t a lot of work that we put into building a relationship there. It’s fascinating. Some actors you just can hit the ground running with and this was one of those cases. It didn’t take a lot of prep [or] rehearsal.”

As for portraying Kane’s struggle with dementia, McRaney notes, “He is one of the people who has the secrets, but also in playing somebody with dementia… there are these incredible moments of absolute clarity. And that’s one of the things I enjoyed exploring about this character is, when do those moments happen and how clear are they?”

We saw some of that clarity rise to the surface in the episode’s final moments after Kane had acknowledged he’d seen Xavier Collins’ (Sterling K. Brown) daughter Presley (Aliyah Mastin) the night Cal was killed. It turns out that she was definitely there in some shape or form because she had Cal’s missing tablet under her mattress.

But that’s a mystery that will have to wait for another episode. As for Kane’s position in Paradise, McRaney says, “There’s more to him than just the money.” We’ll be eagerly awaiting more pieces to Paradise‘s puzzle, as McRaney recalls, “When I finished reading the script, I couldn’t wait to read the next episode. I want to know what’s happening here. And when a script does that to me… I think an audience will identify with it and have the same feeling.” Truer words haven’t been spoken.

Paradise, Tuesdays, Hulu