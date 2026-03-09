‘Top Chef’ in the Carolinas, More Layers in ‘Paradise,’ Reggie Dinkins and the Coach, Baby Boo-Boos in the ‘Neighborhood’

Matt Roush
Comments

Bravo‘s Top Chef opens its 23rd season with a Quickfire Challenge at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hulu‘s Paradise reveals more fascinating backstories from above ground during the apocalypse. Corbin Bernsen guests on The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins‘ as the ex-football star’s unforgiving coach. Babysitting leads to farcical complications on The Neighborhood.

Top Chef Judges
Paul Cheney/BRAVO

Top Chef

Season Premiere

The cooking competition heads south for its 23rd season, staging its first Quickfire Challenge and introducing 15 new contestants at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with NASCAR champs Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson helping decide the winner. Under a broiling sun and 90-degree temps, teams of three race to make and plate a dish before a car finishes its 23rd lap. From there, it’s on to the first Elimination Challenge, where each chef puts their own stamp on a local food staple: the sweet potato in its many varieties. The stakes are high because in the first two episodes, the unlucky chef asked to pack their knives and go won’t even get to play in the “Last Chance Kitchen.”

Shailene Woodley and Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise' Season 2
Hulu

Paradise

Meet Gary (Mindhunter‘s Cameron Britton), the latest addition to this riveting drama’s sprawling cast. At the end of last week’s devastating tearjerker episode, Xavier (Sterling K. Brown), with motherless baby in tow, met this amiable Atlanta mailman who says he’s best friends with Xavier’s wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), the object of Xavier’s long search above ground, with the bad news that she has been taken. By whom? Cue another fascinating and emotionally compelling flashback to the beginning of the end of the world as we knew it, showing how Gary met Teri and how they survived the fallout. Life outside the bunker sure is interesting.

Corbin Bernsen as Duck Donovan in 'The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins' Season 1 Episode 4
Scott Gries/NBC

The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Corbin Bernsen guests on the mock-doc comedy as Reggie’s (Tracy Morgan) former NFL coach Duck Donovan, whose career collapsed in the wake of Reggie’s gambling scandal. Duck isn’t the forgiving sort, but when the coach’s emotional support cat, Namath, goes missing, Reggie sees a path to the NFL Hall of Fame if he can make a historic rescue. Elsewhere, Reggie’s ex and manager Monica (Erika Alexander) tries to get her groove back in the dating game to prove that, like Reggie, there’s no such thing as a lost cause.

Tim Meadows, Anna Camp, and Tony Cavalero in 'DMV' Season 1 Episode 12
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

DMV

With baby Daphne’s parents away for the weekend, Tina (Tichina Arnold) insists on babysitting her grandchild. Which means babyproofing the Butler home, leading to farcical complications that result in Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield) being locked in the bathroom. Followed by DMV (8:30/7:30c), with guest-star Anna Camp (True Blood) as a new driving examiner who adds to Colette’s (Harriet Dyer) insecurities.

MICKEY MOUSE, LUKE BRYAN, RYAN SEACREST, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LIONEL RICHIE, MINNIE MOUSE
Disney/Eric McCandless

American Idol

Having survived Hollywood Week, the singing hopefuls head to Hawaii for what has become an annual “Ohana Round,” performing at the Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina. In this tropical setting, they hope to impress the judges and industry tastemakers while singing in front of their families and peers. Only 20 will advance to the next round.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Paradise (2025)

The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Neighborhood

Top Chef




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Woods
1
James Woods Quits Republican Party With Fiery Political Message
Courtney Hope, Jason Thompson
2
Jason Thompson & Courtney Hope Sold ‘Y&R’ Reconciliation
Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford the New York premiere of ‘Death by Lightning’ at the Plaza Hotel on November 3, 2025, in New York City; Bill Maher speaks onstage during the 6th Annual Sean Penn & Friends HAITI RISING Gala Benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization at the Montage Hotel on January 7, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California
3
Amy Landecker Slams ‘Hypocrite’ Bill Maher for Bradley Whitford Criticism
Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth on 'SNL'
4
‘SNL’ Cold Open Lambasts Donald Trump & Pete Hegseth Over War in Iran
Corey Parker in 'How I Got Into College' and 'Will & Grace'
5
Corey Parker Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘How I Got Into College’ Actor Was 60