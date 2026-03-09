‘Top Chef’ in the Carolinas, More Layers in ‘Paradise,’ Reggie Dinkins and the Coach, Baby Boo-Boos in the ‘Neighborhood’

Paul Cheney/BRAVO

Top Chef

Season Premiere 9/8c

The cooking competition heads south for its 23rd season, staging its first Quickfire Challenge and introducing 15 new contestants at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, with NASCAR champs Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson helping decide the winner. Under a broiling sun and 90-degree temps, teams of three race to make and plate a dish before a car finishes its 23rd lap. From there, it’s on to the first Elimination Challenge, where each chef puts their own stamp on a local food staple: the sweet potato in its many varieties. The stakes are high because in the first two episodes, the unlucky chef asked to pack their knives and go won’t even get to play in the “Last Chance Kitchen.”

Hulu

Paradise

Meet Gary (Mindhunter‘s Cameron Britton), the latest addition to this riveting drama’s sprawling cast. At the end of last week’s devastating tearjerker episode, Xavier (Sterling K. Brown), with motherless baby in tow, met this amiable Atlanta mailman who says he’s best friends with Xavier’s wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), the object of Xavier’s long search above ground, with the bad news that she has been taken. By whom? Cue another fascinating and emotionally compelling flashback to the beginning of the end of the world as we knew it, showing how Gary met Teri and how they survived the fallout. Life outside the bunker sure is interesting.

Scott Gries/NBC

The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins

8/7c

Corbin Bernsen guests on the mock-doc comedy as Reggie’s (Tracy Morgan) former NFL coach Duck Donovan, whose career collapsed in the wake of Reggie’s gambling scandal. Duck isn’t the forgiving sort, but when the coach’s emotional support cat, Namath, goes missing, Reggie sees a path to the NFL Hall of Fame if he can make a historic rescue. Elsewhere, Reggie’s ex and manager Monica (Erika Alexander) tries to get her groove back in the dating game to prove that, like Reggie, there’s no such thing as a lost cause.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

DMV

8:30/7:30c

With baby Daphne’s parents away for the weekend, Tina (Tichina Arnold) insists on babysitting her grandchild. Which means babyproofing the Butler home, leading to farcical complications that result in Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield) being locked in the bathroom. Followed by DMV (8:30/7:30c), with guest-star Anna Camp (True Blood) as a new driving examiner who adds to Colette’s (Harriet Dyer) insecurities.

Disney/Eric McCandless

American Idol

8/7c

Having survived Hollywood Week, the singing hopefuls head to Hawaii for what has become an annual “Ohana Round,” performing at the Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina. In this tropical setting, they hope to impress the judges and industry tastemakers while singing in front of their families and peers. Only 20 will advance to the next round.

