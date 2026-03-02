What To Know Paradise star Shailene Woodley breaks down Annie’s shocking ending in Season 2’s latest episode, “A Holy Charge.”

The performer teases what it could mean for the story moving forward.

[Warning: The video above and article below contain MAJOR spoilers for Paradise Season 2 Episode 4, “A Holy Charge.”]

It wouldn’t be a Dan Fogelman production if it didn’t make viewers cry, and that’s certainly what they’re doing after tuning into Paradise‘s latest Season 2 installment, “A Holy Charge,” as one character met their fateful demise.

Yes, Shailene Woodley‘s Annie, it appears, was not long for this TV life as she bled out following the birth of her baby girl. But despite her brief screentime in the series so far, you could feel the importance of this child’s arrival as she put her life in Xavier’s (Sterling K. Brown) hands. As viewers will recall, in the previous episodes, Annie discovered Xavier and treated his injuries.

While he sought out his wife, Annie told him he’d be taking her to the bunker where Link (Thomas Doherty) is supposed to be, so she can reconnect with her baby’s father. On the road, though, Annie goes into labor, and Xavier is forced to reach out to strangers for help, leaving Annie alone in an abandoned diner.

Writing a note to her future child, Annie is frightened by the idea of strangers, but Xavier manages to rally a quick-acting team of locals to help bring the baby into the world. While the moment is intense and at first joyous, things quickly turned dour as Annie began to bleed out. With her medical background, Annie understands there’s nothing that can be done, and she makes Xavier promise he’ll prove to her child that the world is worth living in and to find her father.

“It was scary for her, but I think that that’s the power of change and the power of human will, and I think it lends to why she was able to survive and why she was able to survive alone for so long,” Woodley tells TV Insider about Annie’s initial resistance to human connection both before and after the catastrophic weather event that impacted the planet.

By the end of Annie’s story, it was her embracing of community that managed to give her baby a safe entrance into the world, even if she wasn’t able to carry on. “A lot of people in that situation would get lost in anxiety or fear, and Annie’s kind of one of those people who in the face of fear, no matter how scared she is, by the end of her journey, she doesn’t allow fear to stop her from living,” Woodley says, adding, “I think that that is really the full circle of her character.”

As Woodley points out, when it comes to Annie, “You watch her choose over and over again to live from a fear-based place, and then you watch her actually override that fear with courage, and it’s what gives hope to her future child and the future of where that child may take us on a journey.”

Where will the baby take us next as she tags along with Xavier on the road? As the episode reached its conclusion, he ran into a mysterious man who claimed to know Xavier’s wife. Is Teri’s (Enuka Okuma) return imminent? We’re eager to find out as Paradise continues on Hulu. As we await the next episode, share your thoughts on Annie’s shocking death in the comments section below and let us know what you hope to see next.

Paradise, Season 2, Mondays, Hulu