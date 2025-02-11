Four months after Dave Coulier was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he’s still in the process of treating the disease. His Full House co-star and friend Candace Cameron Bure provided an update on his status on February 7.

“I talk to Dave a lot. He’s still on his journey and doing okay,” she told People. “So we’ll see here in the next couple of months as his chemo rounds end how he’s feeling.”

The actress said she’s spoken to Coulier on the phone and revealed that their conversations are filled with laughs and reminiscing. “That’s the most really anyone can do,” she added. “And you tell people how much you love them. That’s what friends are for. You’re just there for people, whether it’s to be a listening ear or give words of comfort and encouragement.”

Coulier went public with his cancer diagnosis in November 2024. He subsequently revealed on the Today show that he’s already had three surgeries and is due to complete chemotherapy this month (February). The hope is that he’ll be in remission from the aggressive cancer once chemo is complete.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been the easiest road. “He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating, it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” Coulier’s wife, Melissa, told WXYZ in January. However, she viewers that her husband was keeping up a positive attitude and hadn’t lost his sense of humor.

“He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer,” Melissa admitted. “He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it. I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them.”