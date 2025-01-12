‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Offers Update on ‘Roller Coaster’ Cancer Battle

Full House star Dave Coulier says he’s doing OK with his cancer treatment, but there have certainly been ups and downs.

“I’m feeling good,” the actor told cohost Marla Sokoloff in the January 10 episode of their podcast Full House Rewind. “My hair has not grown back at this time yet. So that’s been a little bit of an adjustment. I realize how much that hair keeps you warm. If I don’t wear a chapeau, it gets a little cold here in Michigan, where I’m at.”

He went on: “People who are watching the show or listening to the show, who have been here before, you know that it’s a roller coaster because the side effects have side effects, and then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that. So it’s this constant cocktail, where your body is in fight or flight mode, and you’re just trying to adjust to like, OK, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail? And then how am I adjusting to all these other things? And your body’s in a fight. It’s a little bit of an internal battle.”

But Coulier also said that he has heard from listeners affected by cancer. “And the words of encouragement have, I think, really helped people. And so that, to me, is worth the journey of all this,” he shared. “And if I have to feel a little out of sorts for a few months, then so be it. But just being able to alert people that it’s OK to get [a] colonoscopy or early screenings or a mammogram. It’s really worth it. … Early detection means everything. And for so many people, it can save your life, which is remarkable.”

Coulier, 65, publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in November 2024, telling People he learned he had stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma the month before, after an upper respiratory infection caused swelling in his lymph nodes.

“My doctors called me back, and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and it’s called B cell, and it’s very aggressive,’” he said. “I went from, ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”