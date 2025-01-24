Dave Coulier’s Wife Shares Update On His ‘Difficult’ Cancer Treatment

Dave Coulier’s wife Melissa Bring has given an update on the Full House star’s cancer battle, and she admits that the situation is getting “a little tougher and more difficult.”

Bring spoke with WXYZ on Thursday (January 23), noting, “He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating, it gets a little tougher and more difficult.”

Despite the struggles, Bring said Coulier “has such a positive attitude,” adding, “You need that in order to really fight it.”

“Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too,” she shared.

In November, Coulier revealed he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes. An area of the swelling grew to the size of a golf ball, and so his doctor advised him to undergo PET and CT scans as well as a biopsy.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back, and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,’” Coulier told People. “I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Coulier, who is best known for playing Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom Full House, has kept his fans up to date on the Full House Rewind podcast, often joking about losing his hair and the different styles of hats he’s been trying out.

Bring told WXYZ that this humor in the face of difficult times is “just innately in him,” explaining, “He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it. I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them.”

Appearing on the Today show in November, Coulier shared that he’s had “three surgeries,” and if the treatment works as intended, he would be in “total remission” once he completes chemotherapy in February.

“He’s so beloved, and so that really helps,” Bring added in her recent interview. “Everyone is really rallying around all of us.”