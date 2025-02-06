It’s not just their kids that keep Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack together since the successful home-flippers (Flip or Flop) went their separate ways and got remarried. The two are back for more real estate ventures on The Flip Off, a throwdown competition that airs Wednesdays on HGTV.

The winner (or winners if Tarek and Christina are victorious) not only gets a first-class vacation paid for by the loser (watch for the postcard!) but they’ll receive bragging rights in perpetuity! Haack may be at a bit of a disadvantage in that she’ll be outnumbered by her ex and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa – viewers now know that Haack and her husband, Josh Hall, have split.

TV Insider sat down with the trio of competitors to get their feelings on how this particular dynamic may or may not affect the game. While real estate (not to mention reality TV) can be cutthroat, there’s actually a lot of love among these three.

“We were there for [Christina] in every way possible, to be honest,” says Tarek, adding that at the end of the day, “Christina’s family. We have two kids together. We filmed a show together. We’ve all been together for co-parenting for six years now. It was very difficult to see the kids upset. In the end, I think it’s working out for the best.”

Does Haack ever see herself getting remarried again someday? “That’s a hard question to answer,” she says. “I’m not there yet.”

“Season 2,” quipped El Moussa as to when his Haack will get re-hitched. “Stop it! I know everyone is hoping that happens in Season 2! It’s not going to happen,” maintains Haack as she gives her ex a playful slap on his arm.

“They fight like brother and sister so it’s kind of fun,” Rae El Moussa says.

Did the El Moussas take it easy on Haack during the competition in light of her new personal situation? “I would say we definitely took it easy on her,” El Moussa wryly suggests. “Yeah, we definitely helped coach her along the way,” Rae El Moussa deadpans.

“Oh, my God!” Haack clarifies. “Zero! None of that is true! They were supportive off-camera but not as far as the competition goes.”

If anything, the competition gave Haack something to throw herself into to distract herself from any personal angst, which just might give her the edge.

“Here’s the thing, for reals,” Rae El Moussa says. “We’re very supportive of her…we know a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff that went on. [Christina] is strong. She’s competitive. She was never, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore.’ She was, ‘Let’s go!’”

Watch the full video interview above.

The Flip Off, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV