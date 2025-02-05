Todd Chrisley Claims Prison Guards Ripped Down MAGA Sticker in His Cell

Locked-up reality star Todd Chrisley continues to claim he’s being mistreated in prison, with his latest accusation involving a prison guard ripping a pro-Trump sticker from his cell.

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday (February 4), Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, opened up about the horrible treatment his client is allegedly facing while locked up at FPC Pensacola in Florida. He claimed that a recent incident saw a prison guard tear down a MAGA sticker Todd had placed on a chair in his cell.

Surgent noted that Todd watched in silence as the guard removed the sticker, scared to speak up in case of further retaliation. He also claimed that other inmates have stickers on chairs in their cells, but Todd’s was the only one that was taken away. Surgent said he believes Todd is being targeted by guards because he supports President Donald Trump.

In addition, Surgent claims Todd told him he’s being “shaken down” by guards on a daily basis, including them flipping over his mattress, throwing his books on the floor, and searching through his clothes. Todd even claimed a guard once poured a Pepsi on his bed.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Todd was given a 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola, while Julie was handed a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington.

It was revealed in December that FPC Pensacola is one of several facilities the Federal Bureau of Prisons is permanently closing. The BOP stated that the buildings at its Pensacola camp are in “significant disrepair” and will be demolished once its 500 prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to other facilities.

Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has spoken frequently about the alleged mistreatment her father has been facing in prison, including claims of “inhumane conditions” such as out-of-date food, rat-infested kitchens, a lack of air conditioning, and even blackmail.

More recently, Savannah claimed there was “no heat” at FPC Pensacola amid the winter storm in northwest Florida. “[Todd] has on multiple pairs of sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks,” she said on Instagram. “Men have socks on their hands. These men are just trying not to freeze to death. They also don’t have hot water in certain parts. And it’s just to the point that it’s heartbreaking.”

Savannah has also been campaigning for Trump to pardon her parents now that he’s officially returned to the White House.

Surgent shared similar sentiments with TMZ, saying, “Todd and his wife would like to be considered for pardon, but it will be up to President Trump to review their cases. Todd has faith he will be given due consideration because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system.”