It’s been two years since Savannah Chrisley‘s parents began their respective prison sentences, and she was feeling nostalgic about the past over the weekend. On Saturday, February 1, Savannah posted a throwback video with mom Julie Chrisley that showed them together in happier times.

As the goofy clip played, a voiceover narrated, “I have a question for you. If you could go back in time to one day in your life and relive one single moment, what would it be?” In the video, Savannah and Julie were wearing matching outfits as they cracked up.

“I miss you so much Mama… Please come home soon #bringthemhome,” Savannah captioned the clip.

Julie and husband Todd Chrisley are currently serving seven years and 12 years in prison, respectively, for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. Savannah has been outspoken about the poor conditions they’ve allegedly endured while behind bars and has kept fans updated on how things are going.

Last week, Savannah read aloud from letters that Julie sent her from prison. She choked back tears as she recounted her mom’s story, specifically what she dealt with while being transferred to Grady County Jail in Oklahoma for her resentencing trial in September 2024. Julie described the facility as the “most disgusting place” she’d ever seen, and Savannah recalled not being able to get in contact with her until she was transported back to the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky.

Julie received a resentencing trial after a legal error was found in the way her sentence was calculated in June 2024. However, the judge upheld the original decision for Julie to serve seven years.

Savannah has taken on major responsibilities back at home, as she became the legal guardian for Todd and Julie’s son Grayson (who is now a legal adult), and their adopted daughter Chloe, who is now 12, after the reality stars began their prison sentences in January 2023.