Savannah Chrisley Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ News About Dad Todd

Savannah Chrisley is once again opening up about the alleged conditions her father, Todd Chrisley, is facing in prison, describing his current situation as “heartbreaking.”

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (January 22), Savannah shared a video with her followers, where she started by explaining why she couldn’t attend President Donald Trump‘s inauguration on Monday (January 20). She revealed she already had an “intense therapy” session scheduled, and with all the canceled flights due to the snow storms, it would have made getting to Washington D.C. on time near impossible.

She then turned her attention to her dad, who is serving a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. It was reported in December that the Florida-based prison is set to be demolished and Todd will be moved to a different prison.

However, in her latest video, Savannah revealed Todd is still at FPC Pensacola, where she alleges there is “no heat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

On Tuesday (January 21), the National Weather Service placed northwest Florida under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday, with the Pensacola area ultimately getting up to nine inches of snow.

“He has on multiple pairs of sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks,” she continued. “Men have socks on their hands. These men are just trying not to freeze to death. They also don’t have hot water in certain parts. And it’s just to the point that it’s heartbreaking.”

Savannah has shared details of the alleged conditions her father has faced in prison over the past two years. This includes claims of “inhumane conditions” such as out-of-date food, rat-infested kitchens, a lack of air conditioning, and even blackmail. Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, also claimed the “medical department is in shambles” and that his client was once given the “wrong medication.”

In her new video, Savannah also touched on the resignation of Colette Peters as the Bureau of Prisons director, stating that, while Peters did “nothing” for her father, she is being replaced by more “worthless” leadership, taking aim at William Lothrop, the acting director of BOP.

“Lothrop was personally made aware of the theft, abuse, and outright failure to adhere to President Trump’s First Step Act, and my father exposed these issues to him directly,” she claimed. “Yet instead of taking action to follow up, he ignored calls from our legal team and the press and chose to perpetuate the same broken system.”

Todd and his wife Julie were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington.

Savannah has been hoping President Trump will pardon her parents and even appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Investor Summit at Mar-a-Lago back in November. She also spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July 2024, where she campaigned for her parents’ convictions to be overturned.