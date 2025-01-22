Live With Kelly and Mark was missing a familiar face during the January 21 and January 22 episodes. Viewers quickly took notice of the fact that Kelly Ripa was hosting the show without her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos.

Instead, Anderson Cooper filled in during Tuesday’s episode, while Andy Cohen co-hosted on Wednesday. In clips from the show shared to the official Live With Kelly and Mark Instagram page, various fans commented, “Where’s Mark?”

While Ripa did not explain her husband’s absence at first, she did give viewers the reason why he was M.I.A. on the January 22 show. “We are not the only ones having cold [weather],” Cohen said. “In the South, it is very cold. Dangerously so.” That’s when Ripa jumped in to add, “Mark is shooting a film in the South and they shut down production because it snowed.”

However, she didn’t give specific information about the project her husband is working on.

Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait long for Consuelos’ return — he’s due back on the Live set on Friday, January 24, according to the show’s official episode guide. Ripa will be joined by Carson Kressley for the Thursday, January 23 episode.

The former soap star’s guest hosts are no stranger to filling in. Cooper and Cohen have both guest hosted Live a number of times, while Kressley also has experience in the role. In fact, Cooper got rave reviews for his latest appearance, with Instagram commenters gushing over how funny he was while stepping in for Consuelos.

“Anderson and Andy are the only comparable subs for Mark. The best!!” one person wrote. Another added, “He is hilarious,” and someone else wrote, “It’s always funny when Anderson is on there.”

The rest of the week will feature interviews with Darren Criss on Thursday, along with Lucy Liu and Omari Hardwick on Friday.

