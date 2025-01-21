When Does ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Return? Everything We Know So Far

It’s been a blisteringly cold winter for millions across the country, which means audiences could probably use a little of that signature sunshine and heat radiating from Doctor Odyssey right about now.

After making a big splash on ABC this fall, the freshman medical drama went on hiatus after its midseason finale episode, “Quackers,” aired in late November (and left fans hanging on a major cliffhanger, no less). So when will the show return with more episodes? And what can fans expect when it does come back?

Here’s a look at what we know so far.

When does Doctor Odyssey return with new episodes?

The midseason premiere will take place on Thursday, March 6, at the show’s usual timeslot of 9/8c on ABC.

What should we expect from Doctor Odyssey‘s midseason premiere?

No details about the episode title or theme week event have been revealed just yet, but the video preview for the episode (embedded above) previews the return of Shania Twain to her role as Heather, whom she played in “Singles Week,” and Paris Jackson as a guest star who falls faint due to a mysterious illness outbreak that also compromises the health of Max (Joshua Jackson). Judging from the face masks, it’s probably an airborne virus, so could it be a Covid outbreak? That’d certainly be a full-circle experience for Max, who almost died from it before joining the ship.

The preview also makes it clear that the premiere will pick up on where the show left off in the midseason finale, as Avery (Phillipa Soo) grapples with an unexpected pregnancy and doesn’t know whether it’s Max’s or Tristan’s (Sean Teale) — or if she even wants to know. In the sneak peek, Tristan seems to think she’s made her decision.

About that issue, Joshua Jackson teased to Deadline, “Obviously, we’ve just dropped a bombshell here at the midseason break, so a good portion of the rest of the season will be dealing with the fallout from that bombshell. Other than that, I think…you’ve seen is what the show is. Our characters will continue to love each other, argue with each other, bicker with each other, come back together, break apart, do all those fun things.”

What should fans expect from the back half of Doctor Odyssey‘s first season?

Phillipa Soo told TV Insider in November, “We’re in the middle of filming right now, and it continues to do its thing. It’s exciting and lots of unexpected things.” Meanwhile, the show’s captain, Don Johnson, also teased of the show’s return, “I can tell you this: As far as I can see, when you get to the end of this season, you’re gonna know that you’re on a hell of a ride.” One possibility? Jackson has been openly pushing for a Broadway-themed episode to honor Soo’s bona fides as a venerated stage star.

Doctor Odyssey, Midseason Premiere, March 6, 9/8c, ABC