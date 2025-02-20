ABC is staging another major crossover — this season and for 9-1-1. (Already in 2025, Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia have crossed over, while 9-1-1, last season, met the Bachelor Joey Graziadei.)

The event will take place on Doctor Odyssey, in its March 20 episode, and it’s going to take Athena (Angela Bassett) back on a cruise. The good news? At least we know this one won’t end like her last one, when she and Bobby (Peter Krause) finally went on their honeymoon, only to encounter pirates and their ship to eventually capsize, as part of the three-episode arc that kicked off 9-1-1 Season 7 (the show’s first on ABC, after moving over from Fox). This crossover, of 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey, shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, given that Ryan Murphy co-created both shows.

The crossover will be part of Doctor Odyssey‘s Casino Week, the logline reveals: “Unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s [Joshua Jackson] help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”

This isn’t the first crossover on another show that 9-1-1 will be part of. Three cast members from the first series in the franchise — Oliver Stark (Buck), Aisha Hinds (Hen), and Ryan Guzman (Eddie) — previously headed to Austin to guest star on Lone Star for an episode; the 9-1-1 episode before it set it up but did not feature any actors from the spinoff. It sounds like the same may be true in this case. And in 9-1-1 Season 7, the 118 responded to a call at Bachelor mansion, where they met Joey when one of the women after his heart was involved in an emergency.

The news comes just after ABC announced that the 9-1-1 franchise is expanding, with a new spinoff set in Nashville, for the 2025-2026 season.

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC

Doctor Odyssey, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 9/8c, ABC