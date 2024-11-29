Murder in a Small Town concluded its first season on Tuesday (November 26) with a dramatic two-parter that changed the game for the Fox drama in a big way. The show’s success with audiences (earning big numbers for the network with Hulu streamers in particular) is owed, of course, to the unique chemistry between its two leads, Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. But it certainly didn’t hurt that right out of the gate, it featured legendary small-screen star James Cromwell as the featured guest. In fact, according to executive producer Jeff Wachtel, it was Cromwell’s casting that “elevated” the series in an important way.

In the pilot, Cromwell starred as George Wilcox, a beloved local and friend of Cassandra who reported finding his brother-in-law Carlyle dead in his home. Karl Alberg’s investigative skills ultimately helped him determine that it was Wilcox who bludgeoned the man to death in a moment of furor after he badmouthed his late sister. They decided to show mercy to the man and allowed him to escape, despite knowing that he committed the bloody crime and was even destroying evidence right in front of them.

The role was initially meant for the late, great Donald Sutherland, who almost starred in a movie based on the same concept and was going to take on the role in the series before falling ill. But when he was no longer available, the producers decided to dream big.

“When you make a wish list, you know you’re not going to get them, but James Cromwell would be my choice,” Wachtel remembered. Thanks to a connection with his agent, he was able to pitch the script to him but didn’t hold his breath. “I said, ‘I know it’s a Fox procedural. He’s off Emmy nominations for Succession.’ And she said, ‘Well, he responds to material, so send it.’ And we did, and it was a really good script, and the part is a really good part. And he said, ‘Okay.'”

The get was so exciting that the network was willing to find some extra money to secure such a high-profile performer. “I went to Fox, which has been a very good partner, and I said, ‘We can get you to Cromwell for the pilot,’ and they said, ‘How much? We’re in. We’ll share. We’ll split it with you.'”

“I was so honored that James said, ‘Yeah, this is something I want to do,'” Wachtel added. “I mean, this is a legendary 85-year-old actor who traveled from New York to an island off of Vancouver and, by the way, is a complete pro. He’s schlepping that row boat shot. He was unbelievable.”

Wachtel did admit that Cromwell’s hiring did come with a very distinct type of rider: “His only request was that he needed an extra-large mattress because he’s like 6’5″,” Wachtel explained. “He was amazing. And it was so good to have it early in the season because just watching him and Rossif together, it just elevated to the whole feel of the show.”

