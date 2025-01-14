MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Lands Joe Biden’s Final Sit-Down Interview As President

Joe Biden is set to sit down with MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell in the Oval Office for what is being billed as his final interview as President.

The discussion, which will air on January 16 at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC, will see Biden “discuss his legacy as he prepares to leave the White House following the inauguration of President-elect Trump, his five decades of public service, and economic and legislative accomplishments that will endure after his presidency,” according to the official release.

Biden has appeared on O’Donnell’s show, The Last Word, several times over the years, dating back to when he served as Vice President to Barack Obama. He most notably came on the show in 2021 during his first 100 days in office to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the January 6 Capitol riots.

President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration will take place on January 20, and Biden has promised a “peaceful and orderly” transfer of power, unlike when Trump refused to accept the 2020 election defeat.

“We accept the choice the country made,” Biden previously said. “You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree.”

As Biden’s time in office comes to an end, the President has been making the rounds with press conferences over the past week. In his speech on Monday (January 13), he summarized his presidency, noting how he’d returned the United States to a good standing in the world.

“During my presidency, I’ve increased America’s power in every dimension,” Biden stated. “Increased our diplomatic power, creating more allies than the United States has ever had in the history of our nation.”

Biden’s farewell speech is expected to take place this Wednesday, January 15, at 8 p.m. ET in the Oval Office.

The news of Biden’s interview with O’Donnell came the same day that MSNBC announced that Rachel Maddow would return to her show for five nights a week during Trump’s first 100 days in office. Since 2022, Maddow has hosted the network’s 9 pm ET slot on Mondays only.

Meanwhile, Alex Wagner, who usually anchors the 9 pm ET hour Tuesdays through Fridays, will be going on special assignment covering the Trump presidency.