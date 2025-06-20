MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Calls Out Trump’s ‘Mental Decline’: ‘It’s From Low to Lower’
Lawrence O’Donnell began the Wednesday, June 18, episode of The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by calling out Donald Trump for his cognitive abilities. “If Donald Trump gets dementia, how will we know?” he wondered.
The journalist continued, “Donald Trump’s mental decline, which is more and more obvious, started from such a low level of mental processing power that it’s hard to track his decline. It’s from low to lower.”
He noted how Trump recently asked himself “out loud and in public” if he’s allowed to appoint himself Chair of the Federal Reserve. “It may be tiresome to hear, but we must not grow weary of making the point that no other president was ever capable of saying anything as stupid or as indicative of dementia as that,” O’Donnell said.
He also slammed the other high officials in the room with Trump, who he said also don’t know the answer to the question of whether Trump could appoint himself as the Chair of the Federal Reserve.
“That’s how small the brain is that is sitting at the head of the table in the situation room deciding just how much the United States of America should participate in the war between Israel and Iran, that Donald Trump all but promised his voters could not possibly occur on his watch,” O’Donnell said. “In fact, that’s exactly what he promised.”
