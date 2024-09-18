MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell gave an emotional monologue on Tuesday, September 17, as he shared a personal story when talking about abortion laws in Georgia.

O’Donnell’s The Last Word speech stemmed from a ProPublica report that claimed at least two women have died in Georgia due to state laws that make it a felony to perform what should be routine procedures.

“ProPublica is now reporting about the death of a 28-year-old woman in Georgia who died because of what George W. Bush and Donald Trump did to her when they appointed those Supreme Court justices,” O’Donnell said (per TheDailyBeast).

The host went on to read the story, which noted that the woman required a procedure called a dilation and curettage (D&C), which removes fetal tissue from her body. Under Georgia law, a doctor who performs the procedure could be prosecuted and face up to a decade in prison. The woman, who had a 6-year-old son, waited 20 hours before doctors finally operated, but by then, it was too late.

O’Donnell, who said Trump has “blood on his hands,” revealed to his viewers that his own mother required that same procedure when he was 6-years-old.

“My mother had given birth to five healthy children, but she kept going. She was trying, trying to have a sister for her only daughter. Trying for one more. And she suffered a miscarriage, and she routinely had a D&C at a local hospital in Boston years before abortion was legal because a D&C has absolutely nothing to do with abortion,” O’Donnell shared.

Lawrence O’Donnell is emotional as he recounts when his own mom needed a lifesaving D&C. Women are dying because of Bush, Trump, and the Justices they appointed. They killed a 28-year-old momma this week. Let’s stop them. pic.twitter.com/8QvsrV88sY — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 18, 2024

He went on to say, “None of the Catholic nuns teaching me at my elementary school then thought my mother should not have that procedure” and that his “beloved Monsignor Brandley knew that when mothers in St. Brendan’s Parish had miscarriages, doctors should give them whatever treatment they needed.”

“Anti-abortion Catholic doctors performed the procedure routinely. There wasn’t a single Irish Catholic politician in Boston—including the mayor and district attorney—who ever tried to interfere with that medical procedure,” O’Donnell continued. “Their sisters were having that procedure, their daughters were having that procedure routinely in anti-abortion Boston because it has nothing to do with abortion. Nothing.”

O’Donnell then got choked up as he pictured this tragic scenario playing out back then. “If a politician interfered with that procedure and killed…” he said, fighting back tears. “…Killed my mother when I was 6-years-old, who is going to tell that boy? Who is going to tell that 6-year-old how his mother died and who is really responsible?”

The long-time news anchor concluded that what the Georgia Republicans have done is “sheer madness, criminal madness, murderous madness.”

I’m trying to contain my outrage about this. And it’s not working. https://t.co/AveWRolOEg — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) September 18, 2024

After Tuesday’s The Last Word, O’Donnell took to social media where he touched on the abortion laws, writing, “I’m trying to contain my outrage about this. And it’s not working.”

“You are the only Host on @MSNBC that’s not afraid to speak the truth sir!!” replied one commenter

“We love you, Lawrence. We love your passion, your heart, and your willingness to always tell the truth,” said another.

Another added, “Thank you, Lawrence, for sharing your powerful words and bringing awareness to your viewers about what happened to Amber.”

“Please do not contain it,” said another. “I am sick of old rich white men tossing my bodily autonomy around in a game of hot potato. The more people get mad, the more the heat burns their fingers as they play.”

“My dear, you are a consummate professional with impeccable integrity and a gargantuan heart. Your outrage is COMPLETELY JUSTIFIED and needs to be seen,” wrote one fan.