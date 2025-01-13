‘Rachel Maddow Show’ Returning to 5 Nights a Week for Trump’s First 100 Days

MSNBC is gearing up for the impending inauguration of Donald Trump with a slate of extra special programming set to launch on Monday, January 20. Among the programming updates is The Rachel Maddow Show‘s return to a nightly schedule, which will run as such for Trump’s first 100 days in office.

As viewers will recall, Maddow‘s news program previously shifted from a nightly schedule to a weekly one, but with the upcoming re-introduction of Trump to the White House, Maddow will broadcast from the anchor desk every weeknight at 9/8c, offering viewers in-depth analysis of the key issues facing the country as Trump kicks off his second term.

After April 30, The Rachel Maddow Show will return to its regular schedule of Mondays at 9/8c.

Beginning on January 20 at 10/9c in the morning, Maddow will lead MSNBC’s live coverage of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, during which she’ll be joined by Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle, and Jen Psaki.

Throughout the day, MSNBC Reports anchors Ana Cabrera, José Díaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Katy Tur will provide live coverage from the Nation’s Capital.

Similar to Maddow, MSNBC will make way for special coverage from Alex Wagner who is set to report nationwide during Trump’s first 100 days in office, reporting on the impact of the president’s early promises and policies for Trumpland: The First 100 Days.

“This is a consequential next chapter in American politics. The moment we’re in requires us to cover the early days of the new administration from all over the country – from the nation’s capital, where policy is being implemented, to talking to those in key communities and constituencies impacted by those policies. No one is better equipped to bring those stories from the field to MSNBC viewers than our intrepid Alex Wagner,” said MSNBC President Rashida Jones.

In addition to The Rachel Maddow Show and Trumpland: The First 100 Days, other programming MSNBC is highlighting during this critical period are The Blueprint with Jen Psaki, All In with Chris Hayes, Deadline: White House, The Beat with Ari Melber, The ReidOut with Joy Reid, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, and Inside with Jen Psaki.