After undergoing various cosmetic procedures to “be skinny,” Kailyn Lowry learned an important less that she wants to share with her fans and, more importantly, her seven children.

The Teen Mom 2 alum posted an Instagram video on Monday, January 6, that documented her recovery from a recent breast reduction surgery. She first told fans that she was having the procedure done in December 2024, but admitted in her update video that she also had Lipo360 and a tummy tuck while under the knife.

“I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” Lowry said as she choked back tears. “I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a boob job is OK, but to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it. I’m struggling this time around.”

The former MTV star previously had a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck in 2016, among other cosmetic procedures, including neck liposuction, over the years. “I don’t know if it’s because I have a daughter now, [but] not just my daughter, my sons, too,” she continued. “I don’t want them to ever experience this level of body dysmorphia. I was basically willing to go to any length and do this over Christmas break to be skinny.”

Lowry pointed out the poor timing of her surgery. Since the operation took place in another state over the holidays, her fiancé, Elijah Scott, couldn’t be by her side the whole time. “I was willing to go to any freaking length for it,” she reiterated. “I don’t think that’s something people talk about.”

She continued, “I was going for a breast reduction and I was like, ‘I should just add some Lipo360, add some tummy tuck.’ My scars were fine. My old tummy tuck scar and C-section scar were fine. I realize I shouldn’t have put Elijah through all this.”

To conclude her video, Lowry admitted to her followers that she was “struggling.” However, she wiped away her tears and assured them she was going to “suck it up for the rest of the day.” Then, she ended the post with a warning: “Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery.”