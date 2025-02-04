MTV/YouTube/Maci Bookout/Instagram

Maci Bookout starred on the very first episode of 16 & Pregnant before being cast on Teen Mom, which premiered in December 2009. The early years of the show documented Bookout as she raised her son Bentley with then boyfriend-turned-fiancé Ryan Edwards.

The pair’s tumultuous relationship eventually came to an end, leading to a difficult co-parenting situation, which was strained due to Edwards’ drug use and legal issues.

Today, Edwards is sober, and he and Bookout are finally in an amicable place — to the point where they’re even able to hang out together with their respective significant others.

Bookout has moved on with Taylor McKinney, whom she welcomed two more children with before they tied the knot in 2016. She remains a cast member on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has become a best-selling author, and runs the Things That Matter (TTM) clothing line with McKinney.