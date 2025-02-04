‘Teen Mom’ Cast Then & Now: Where Are the MTV Stars Today?

Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout attend MTV
MTV released its groundbreaking series 16 & Pregnant in 2009, and for some of the cast members, life has never been the same. Several stars from the show have remained in the family by starring on Teen Mom and its various spinoffs to this day, while others have left reality television behind them.

Teen Mom hit a major milestone in 2024 when some of the children from the early seasons of 16 & Pregnant turned 16 years old — the same age their mothers were when they were pregnant with them. Scroll down to look back at how much some of the series’ stars have changed and find out what they’re up to today.

Maci Bookout on 16 & Pregnant, Maci Bookout Today
Maci Bookout

Maci Bookout starred on the very first episode of 16 & Pregnant before being cast on Teen Mom, which premiered in December 2009. The early years of the show documented Bookout as she raised her son Bentley with then boyfriend-turned-fiancé Ryan Edwards.

The pair’s tumultuous relationship eventually came to an end, leading to a difficult co-parenting situation, which was strained due to Edwards’ drug use and legal issues.

Today, Edwards is sober, and he and Bookout are finally in an amicable place — to the point where they’re even able to hang out together with their respective significant others.

Bookout has moved on with Taylor McKinney, whom she welcomed two more children with before they tied the knot in 2016. She remains a cast member on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, has become a best-selling author, and runs the Things That Matter (TTM) clothing line with McKinney.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra from Teen Mom then and now
Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra

When we first met Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, they were teenagers struggling with the decision to give their baby up for adoption. After ultimately going through with it, the aftermath of their choice was documented on Teen Mom  and future spinoffs.

Unfortunately, today, Lowell and Baltierra — who are now married — have a strained relationship with the parents of the daughter they put up for adoption. Although the relationship was supposed to remain “open,” the couple has not seen their now-teenager since 2023.

Although they’ve struggled with this, Lowell and Baltierra have plenty to keep them occupied. They’ve gone on to welcome three more daughters together, and also released a book and started a podcast. Oh, and Baltierra has a pretty lucrative career on OnlyFans.

Leah Messer Teen Mom Then and Now
Leah Messer

Leah Messer was on Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant and starred on Teen Mom 2 before the spinoffs combined on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Messer’s early years on reality television documented her teen pregnancy with twins, followed by her marriage to their father, Corey Simms, and the eventual divorce. She then married Jeremy Calvert and had another daughter with him before their 2015 split.

Today, Messer is single and in a good place with her three girls. She released a best-selling book and earned her real estate license. Most importantly, she overcame her struggles with addiction, which she’s opened up about on the show.

Chelsea Houska Teen Mom Then and Now
Chelsea Houska

Chelsea Houska has come a very long way from her Teen Mom 2 days.

After finally cutting the cord with her daughter Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, following a years-long toxic relationship, she moved on with Cole DeBoer. The two are married with three children of their own.

Today, Houska runs a number of small clothing businesses and stars on the HGTV show Down Home Fab with her husband. She left the Teen Mom franchise in 2020.

Jenelle Evans Teen Mom then and now
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans has been involved in a number of controversies over the years. Although she was fired from Teen Mom 2 after her then-husband David Eason’s legal issues, she returned for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in 2024.

Since divorcing Eason, whom she shares two children with, and regaining custody of her eldest son, Jace, from mom Barbara, Evans moved to Las Vegas in 2024 and has lived a bit of a quieter life, with less timein the public eye. She makes a living as a producer and influencer, according to her Instagram.

Kailyn Lowry on Teen Mom then and now
Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry decided to step away from Teen Mom 2 in 2022, and she’s had a lot going on since then.

Lowry is now a mother to seven children with four different men. She is engaged to partner Elijah Scott, whom she shares three of her kids with.

Today, Lowry hosts multiple podcasts while raising her children.

Amber Portwood 'Teen mom' then and now
Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood welcomed daughter Leah with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley on 16 & Pregnant. The two eventually split and Portwood face a slew of issues over the years.

In addition to a one-year prison stint, which ended early due to good behavior, Portwood has also struggled with addiction and trouble in relationships.

Today, she still appears in the Teen Mom franchise, but has a strained relationship with Leah, who has even referred to Shirley’s now-wife, Kristina, as “mom” on the show. Shirley has also accused Portwood of not paying child support, which she’s denied.

Portwood welcomed a son with ex Andrew Glennon in 2018, but the two had a tumultuous breakup and custody battle. Although Glennon moved to California with the pair’s son (Portwood lives in Indiana), he said in December 2024 that things had improved in his co-parenting relationship with Portwood.

Farrah Abraham Teen Mom Then and Now
Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom in 2017 after deciding to work in the adult entertainment industry.

Today, she is a single mom to her daughter, Sophia, and makes money by hosting a podcast and running an OnlyFans page.

