What ‘Teen Mom’ Alums Have Said About the Franchise After Leaving

Teen Mom is a teenager itself, with MTV saying that the franchise is celebrating its “Sweet 16” with the all-new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiering Thursday (January 30) at 8/7c.

“The groundbreaking docuseries that has never shied away from authentic, unfiltered narratives will return for its milestone 16-year anniversary with Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Davis, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, Maci McKinney, and Mackenzie McKee,” MTV adds in a press release.

That lineup includes almost every cast member from the OG Teen Mom, a few from Teen Mom 2, and a couple from Teen Mom 3. But franchise alums who aren’t part of The Next Chapter have had plenty to say about their Teen Mom experiences, and not all of it would please MTV’s PR department. Check out their post-exit comments in the photo gallery below.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Season Premiere, Thursday, January 30, 8/7c