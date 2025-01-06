Life after prison does go on—and for a second season. Lifetime announced on Monday that the premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up Season 2 will air on Monday March 10 at 9/8c. The premiere will be preceded by a special Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: The Unseen Footage on the same day at 8/7c.

Season 2 will give viewers a window into Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s life after prison as she navigates her newfound freedom, rebuilds relationships, and handles pregnancy and new motherhood. “With a new baby girl, Gypsy is eager to embrace her role as a mother while grappling with the realities fo life outside of incarceration,” according to the release.

The season will pick up after Gypsy’s recent divorce from her then-husband Ryan Anderson, leaving her now ready to rekindle her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. Take a look at the sneak peek below.

The special Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: The Unseen Footage looks back on Gypsy’s first year of freedom through never-before-seen footage.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up and Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: The Unseen Footage are Category 6 Media productions, part of the A+E Factual Studios group, with Sharon Scott, Laura Fleury, Leane Vandeman, Cerise Fukuji and Melissa G. Moore executive producing. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime. A+E Networks has worldwide distribution rights for the series.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2 Premiere, March 10 at 9/8c, Lifetime