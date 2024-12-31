Barbara Kavovit Speaks Out About ‘RHONY’ Drama & How Show Inspired Her New Murder Mystery

Barbara Kavovit is drawing from the experience on The Real Housewives of New York City for her upcoming novel “Murder in Modica.” The CEO of Evergreen Construction appeared last on the Big Apple iteration of the hit Bravo franchise during Season 11 in 2019. The drama-filled time filming was enough for her to realize the reality show wasn’t the best fit. Kavovit continued to be in the public eye running for NYC mayor in 2021 before dropping out of the race.

The trailblazer in the construction industry was inspired to help others through the written word with two informational books “Room For Improvement” and “Invest In Your Nest.” She then released her first fiction “Heels of Steel” about a Bronx-born woman named Bridget Steele trying to make it to the top of a male-dominated world of construction. Sounds familiar.

We sat down with the business head and authority to hear more about the new project. Kavovit also speaks out about RHONY and where she stands with the cast today.

What started you on the path to being a published author?

Barbara Kavovit: I love to write. When I was in high school, my teacher told me the only thing I really knew how to do was write. That stuck with me. I never became a professional writer, even though I love it. My first two books “Room For Improvement” and “Invest in Your Nest” really came from my experience working with my dad and putting a hammer in my hand and understanding what it was like to put two pieces of wood together and be able to build something tangible. For me, there was this feeling of accomplishment. I wanted to put that into words for other women who wanted to repair, fix, and improve their homes but didn’t have a lot of money to do it. I did it from my perspective of how you can take tools and really do it yourself. How you can improve the look and feel of your home without spending a lot of money.

My second book took it to the next level from my perspective as a general contractor. That was more about hiring a contractor or architect. How to check if they have insurance and if they are listed with the Better Business Bureau. You’re always hearing these horror stories, so this was taking things a step further and giving women the knowledge to hire contractors. Being in construction, there was a fire burning inside of me. As a woman starting my own construction company called Evergreen Construction and having it run after all these years. It’s when I realized not only did I have a story to tell but people had questions about how I did it coming from no money, family in the business, or husband.

And then you went into the fiction space.

I wanted to really write a novel. Being a first-time novelist, I was told by many people it would never happen. What I did was write a good chunk of the story of this young girl from the Bronx, who against all odds comes to New York City and starts a construction company. That was called “Heels of Steel,” which was such a passion project for me. The fact HarperCollins took it on as a publisher was such an amazing feeling. I’m so proud of the book.

Then after my stint on Housewives Season 11, I thought there would be a story from that. I’ve always wanted to write a murder mystery. “Murder in Modica” is really about the cast trip I took. Every season there are trips, but there is always one major cast trip. I really wanted to write a Housewives murder mystery with a White Lotus vibe. That is really what this book is about. There is this group of women in the book that are on this show called Mothers of Manhattan. They go on this cast trip. I always felt I was going to get stabbed in the back. So eventually, there is a murder amongst the group of women. Who gets killed? Who gets out alive? I’m excited about it.

This sounds like something that could be optioned into a TV series or movie. Have you already gotten those gears moving?

I was at a premiere for The Premiere. It was at Donna Karan’s studio. I was sitting next to someone at Paramount Pictures. I was telling him about the book. He goes, “You know what? This sounds like a movie.” I told him it was already on my radar.

Any of those particular women from your time on Housewives you were thinking of for these characters? Maybe the one who gets murdered?

Absolutely! I’m not going to give away who’s who, but I think when you read the book there will be some you can tell. There is the pretty one. Then there is the megalomaniac that has to be front and center. There is a woman who has a big brand. Then there is the woman who always wants to make nice. You have everybody. At the same time, it’s not emulated after one specific person. It’s really my experience being around these types of women and my feelings and felt filming the show and how I came out of it.

What do you think the response from them will be after the book is released?

Nobody has had the opportunity to read it yet. I think they will be surprised. I was even talking to the guy I spoke about with the idea of it being a TV show. How Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna could play roles since they are actually actresses. It would be fun to have that. I think there are a lot of places I’m able to go with this.

How do you reflect on your time on Housewives? What was it like fully acclimating into the reality TV realm? When you’re watching as a bystander or viewer on the outside, I’m sure it was a different experience than being involved.

I came into the film with blinders on. Shame on me for really not being a fan of the show to start with. I didn’t watch. If I read in Page Six and something happened on a cast trip, I would tune into that episode. I never really watched, so I didn’t understand the dynamics of the show. I was very good friends with Luann [de Lesseps] at the time, so she would tell me, “I’m pissed at this one,” or she would tell me what was happening or wonder who would be asked back. I would hear little bits and pieces. I really didn’t know a lot about the inside dealings of what goes on in that show.

Then you were thrown into the deep end.

When I got cast for Season 11, I got cast really because I knew all of the housewives. The biggest reason was I was Luann’s Power of Attorney when she was going through this sobriety struggle. I came on as more of the person that I am in real life. That is, I’m a businesswoman. I try to empower women and always try to help people. I’m never trying to ridicule or throw anyone under the bus. That was how I came on to the show as my authentic self. You can’t be your authentic self on the show. It turns you into someone you don’t recognize or want to be necessary because it wasn’t ingrained in me. I was never a mean person. Unless you have that in you, you can’t really be successful.

If you look back on other seasons, you’ll see who has been on for one or two seasons. It’s just not who they are. The people who are successful on the show are completely narcissistic human beings. They just want to be a celebrity. They don’t care who they screw over or hurt. I can’t do it. That’s the negative part. The positive aspect of the show was that it was a great experience. It was a great platform for me, for my business, and the book. Going on Watch What Happens Live and meeting Andy [Cohen] and dealing with an ensemble cast and being part of pop culture. Those are all positive things that nobody can take away from me. To me, I would never trade the experience for anything else. I love being on the show and on camera. It was just difficult being who I am. Even though they filmed it but didn’t show it, I’d rather them show me at the construction site and overseeing my subcontractors and employees and being in my office and seeing who I am as a CEO. How I am a strong business leader in the community. I’d rather them show that.

Do you have any regrets or things you wish you’d done differently?

I wish I did not spend my energy and time on the show really trying to protect Luann. I really wish I forged my own friendships on the show and not been so concerned with one person. I think that really hurt me and drew a line in the sand with the other housewives.

The show impacted a lot of your relationships including with Luann. Where do things stand with the ladies?

When I see some of them, we’ll of course be friendly. Like Bethenny [Frankel], Tinsley [Mortimer], even if I see Luann, we’ll say hello to each other. I haven’t seen Sonja in forever. There is one person from Season 12 that I’m friendly with, Elyse [Slaine]. I haven’t seen Ramona [Singer] in forever. I haven’t seen a lot of these women. Ramona gave me a lot of problems on the show. So, I’m not dying to run into her.

Anyone in the group supportive of your writing?

The last thing I heard was from Sonja when someone asked her when I was running for mayor if she would vote for me. She said no. Nobody has reached out as far as the show regarding the last book. I think when this next book comes out, everyone will run to read it.

When is the new book coming out?

I would say the end of 2025.

You mentioned you wished there was more of a focus on the business side during Housewives filming. Do you see yourself doing TV again?

We are currently pitching a show now called Ballin’ on a Budget. It’s actively being pitched. We do have some network interest.

You have some fun posts on social media where you’re letting your hair down. Is this more of what you wanted to show on Housewives?

So many people tell me they wish I had another season because they want to see more of me. I think they stifled me so much that they really didn’t see me. At the end of the day, I’m all about having fun. I’m a funny, fun person. I’m a CEO 60-70 hours a week, but I’m always thinking of ways to make people laugh and break up the day. Everyone is so serious about making money all the time, but it’s good to be light a little bit. I love doing dance videos on social media. Dancing makes me feel young and alive. It just brings out my personality, which is this fun, easy-going, kid-like personality> that’s who I am. I like to mix it all together.