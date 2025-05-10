Is ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Canceled? What We Know About the Future of the Show

Has a Big Apple fallen from the Bravo tree? Fans are thinking The Real Housewives of New York City is canceled, and former cast member Bethenny Frankel has stated so as a fact. Bravo, however, says otherwise.

“Nothing is official,” a spokesperson for the network told Us Weekly on Friday, May 9. “The show hasn’t been canceled.”

Even so, RHONY was conspicuously absent from Bravo’s press release on Wednesday, May 7, as the network touted its new and returning shows. Another no-show was The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is currently on pause after a contentious 14th season.

In a report on Friday, Page Six claimed Bravo was taking RHONY off the air, with “hopes” to reconfigure it for a future season.

“We’re trying to figure that show out,” a source told the outlet, adding that Bravo execs do expect RHONY to return. “We want to figure it out. We think there’s still life in it.”

A source also told Page Six that RHONY has faltered because New York City socialites aren’t eager to join the show since they’ve seen “people’s marriages ruined, their kids’ lives ruined, their businesses ruined.”

On social media, reality TV fans are calling time of death on RHONY. They’re also criticizing Bravo for rebooting the show ahead of Season 14 with an all-new cast — which included Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, and Sai De Silva— while casting off the show’s veterans — including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.

“I will never forgive Bravo for ruining their best franchise, and now, it may gone for good…. #RHONY” one fan wrote on X.

“I 1000% blame [executive producer] Andy Cohen for this absolute flop of a #RHONY era,” another person said.

And a third fan wrote, “Only two seasons in, and the trash already took itself out. They could never do it like our girls. Andy’s failed vanity project will stand as the worst decision in Bravo history. BYE! #RHONY.”

@bethennyfrankel Bye NYC this is the end of an era.. #rhony #bravo ♬ original sound – Bethenny Frankel

In a TikTok video on Friday, Frankel said, “New York City was my playground, and The Real Housewives of New York has been canceled. It’s poetic. It is bittersweet. It is the end of an era for me personally, and for that show…”

Frankel, who starred in eight seasons of the show, said the original iteration of RHONY “was a flawed group of women in a flawed city authentically being ourselves — unhinged, unmatched, [sending] shockwaves through the real socialite community in New York and the media.”

People loved the original RHONY, Frankel said, “because no matter what, it was real. It was the realest that genre can be.”

But Frankel added that Bravo execs “pandered to society” and “cast this glossy, curated version of what they thought people wanted New York City to be, instead of just a group of friends that live in New York City being ridiculous, crazy, imperfect, making mistakes, lying, cheating, stealing, copying, and berating… in some cases, s***ing their pants.”

