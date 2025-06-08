[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Season 1, Episode 2]

If you missed the premiere of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, first, what is wrong with you? Second, you missed Willie Robertson’s big announcement that he is officially “fully semi-retired.” This has given him a lot more time on his hands, which may be a good or bad thing depending on what family member you ask. During the June 8 episode, the Duck Commander head honcho decided he wanted to watch his seven grandkids by himself. Some of whom are not potty trained. “It’s go big or go home,” declared Willie or “Dubs,” the nickname the grandfather was given for “W.”

His wife Korie and others aren’t too sure how this ducky daycare day will go, but they run with it. However, she does have a backup plan sending in Chrys or “2 Mama” to keep an eye on things from afar. Willie saw watching the next generation as an opportunity to teach them the beginnings fundamentals of duck hunting including making duck calls. He even brought in some brush in the house to see they have the right environment. During the process Sadie’s daughter Haven ends up outside where Chrys finds her. She cared for the young while Willie packed up the van with the kids for a field trip to the golf course.

He wanted to teach them the nuances of golf including the art of gambling and the side hustle. Willie ultimately let them loose on the green to have some fun, which I’m sure the fellow players loved. They took some swings as well. Honey wasn’t really feeling this activity. Will imparted a life lesson that, “Golf is like life. It’s a hard game.”

Meanwhile, Korie was on her own adventure with Uncle Si. As Korie ran the production company, she was looking to take a pitch meeting and wanted to hear his ideas for projects. Some of them involve Si fighting space aliens, being a private detective or being a zoo keeper of some sort. His other big idea was doing a documentary about his encounter with Big Foot. This sent hem on a scout location to find Sasquatch. Their expedition took them to a woodsy area where Si believed the initial sighting took place. “He was 10-feet tall, and I was looking into the Devil’s eye,” Si recounted. Korie actually thought there might be something there with this idea. Are we really getting a Si and Big Foot movie in the future? I think we have a box office hit in the making.

Elsewhere the Robertson ladies meet up for a spirited game of Mahjong. Except for Miss Kay who said, “I don’t know why I’m here.” A practical joke from Willie to have her show up there. The competition is a little more heated among the guys who set up their own pickleball tournament. Christian Huff has taken the game extremely seriously, even wearing batting gloves. In the past, things have gotten to the point where paddles have been broken.

The guys break off into teams including The Generals, Italian Scorpions and the King Slayers. This team play ultimately breaks down into a one-on-one showdown between Huff and Jacob Mayo in a battle of the spouses with Sadie’s husband versus Bella’s. Huff lost the final match and had to take a cold dip into the nearby pond, which had a temperature of 50.3 degrees. A man of his word.

Korie came to the golf course to find the grandkids and Willie enjoying ice cream. She was none the wiser that their grandchild Sheppy briefly went missing thanks to the kids not spilling the beans. The dessert may have had something to do with that. It all worked out in the end with the family all getting together after their respective eventful days.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiere, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E