‘Family Feud’ Fans Blast Show After ‘Stupidest’ & ‘Weirdest’ Question Ever

Is Family Feud running out of survey questions? That’s what some viewers think after a recent question was labeled “the stupidest and weirdest question ever asked.”

In a clip uploaded to the Family Feud YouTube channel on Monday, December 16, host Steve Harvey could barely contain his laughter as he read out the question, “Name something a cheap guy might use to pierce his own nipple.”

Contestants Katie and Marcus faced off at the podium, with Katie hitting the buzzer first and answering, “Pin,” which was revealed as the second-highest answer on the board. Marcus then guessed “Needle,” which was the top answer, meaning the Russell family got the chance to play the round.

“I’ve seen A LOT of dumb questions in this show but this one takes the trophy as the stupidest and weirdest question ever asked,” wrote one fan in the YouTube comments.

Another responded, “Is it worse than “Which of the seven dwarfs describe your wife in bed?”

“I’ve to say the family feud is running out of questions,” said one user.

“Running low on questions maybe?” agreed another.

“Bruh wtf is this question!” said one viewer, while another added, “These questions are getting dumber and dumber.”

“Have they run out of questions for this show? Best to call it a day n close instead of putting these stupid questions out there,” said another.

Another wrote, “This is a new low for this supposed family show.. yuck.”

The question was so unusual that neither family could figure out all four answers. With control of the board, the Russell family found the third answer, “Nail,” but none of them could work out the last one after giving incorrect answers of “knife” and “fish lure.”

Unfortunately, the Shields family had no better luck when the question passed to them. They guessed “earring,” which was also incorrect, meaning the Russell family won the round by default.

Harvey then revealed the actual fourth answer, which was the extremely painful-sounding “Stapler.”

Did you figure out all four answers? Is Family Feud running out of questions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Family Feud, Weekdays, Check local listings