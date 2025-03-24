Drew Carey impersonated Family Feud host Steve Harvey after a The Price is Right contestant called him Steve. This comes just weeks after he did an impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On a recent episode, Carey welcomed the contestants to Bidder’s Row to bid on a beverage refrigerator. One of the players, Paris Clayton, made a blunder that had him impersonating a fellow game show host.

“Paris, what do you say?” Carey asked.

“I’m gonna do 1,300 Steve….. Drew,” Clayton said. He glanced at the other players and seemed embarrassed, but Carey brushed it off with a joke. “1,300 Drew,” he corrected himself.

“That’s alright, I understand,” the host said. “He’s a friend of mine so it doesn’t matter. He’s one of my good friends.”

Carey then paused the auction to ask everyone if they wanted to see his Steve Harvey impression. “Wait, let me do my Steve Harvey impression really quick,” he said. The host then took off his glasses, put a finger up to his lip to imitate a mustache, and opened his eyes wide at Clayton like Harvey tends to do. The audience went wild.

Luckily, the blunder didn’t mess Clayton up too much as he won the bid and got the chance to play Time is Money. He went on to win $8,000 on the game.

If Harvey saw the impression, he most likely brushed it off. Carey and Harvey are friends and have both been hosting their game shows for over 15 years. Carey even appeared on Celebrity Family Feud in 2020. Harvey called Carey “my buddy” during the show.

Carey’s team won the first question but did not go on to win the game. Kevin Nealon and his team took home $25,000 for their charity.

On March 11, Carey put on an accent and gave his best impression of a very famous line as the contestant flipped out over winning a car. The first prize that Charles Abbott had to guess was a vegetable chopper. Carey had no idea what it was and asked if it was an onion grater.

Announcer George Gray said, “I will give you a clue- Schwarzenegger.” “Get to the choppa” is a famous line said by Schwarzenegger in the movie Predator.

“It’s a choppa,” Carey said.

After Gray gave a brief explanation of the item, Carey said in his best Schwarzenegger voice, “The price of the chopper is $23. Is that true or false?” Abbott said it was true, which was right, earning him one price from the board.

After Abbott had correctly guessed the items, he won a car and jumped up and down. After the contestant celebrated, Carey put on his Schwarzenegger voice again, saying, “We are going to see a commercial and get to the chopper. We’ll be right back!”