‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reveals ‘Lifelong Dream’ to Compete on ‘Family Feud’

Is there about to be a fight between Family Feud and Jeopardy!? Survey says… probably not. Host Ken Jennings revealed that if he could play on any other game show besides Jeopardy!, he would pick Family Feud.

Jeopardy! shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of Ken Jennings talking to audience members in a Q&A. One fan asked him what other game show he would love to go on.

“I feel like my lifelong dream has not yet been fulfilled to be on the Feud,” he said. “Like, I just want to be on Family Feud. That’s my only dream.”

“When I was a kid, and my little sister was born, I was so excited because now there were five of us in our family, and we were the right size to be on Family Feud.” The team would have consisted of Ken, his mom and dad, and his younger brother and sister.

“My mom had to explain, ‘No, honey. A month-old baby would be a terrible player on Family Feud. Richard Dawson would probably kiss her and get her sick,” Ken Jennings went on. “So that never happened.”

The host ended the question by saying that if anyone had Steve Harvey, the current host’s number to please tell him that he wants to go on Family Feud.

With Jennings’ current star power, he would probably qualify for Celebrity Family Feud. The question is, would he go on with his family, or would he play with other Jeopardy! greats? Now, his wife, Mindy, and their children, Dylan and Caitlin, could play, along with one other family member. But, fans seem to be into the idea of a game show showdown.

“I think we need a Jeopardy Family Feud team with Ken, Sam Buttrey, Matt Amodio, and some other Jeopardy! favorites,” an Instagram user commented.

Other fans replied to her and said who else they would love to see on The Feud, including James Holzhauer, Juveria Zaheer, Victoria Groce, Mattea Roach, and Amy Schneider.

“That would be awesome 👏 I would love to see you on Family Feud!! Bring Jeopardy James with you!!!” said another.

“Get a Jeopardy team on Celebrity Family Feud!!! They can go against the Wheel of Fortune squad (Ryan [Seacrest], Pat [Sajak], Vanna [White], Maggie [Sajak], and Jim[ Thornton])!!! It’s a no-brainer million-dollar idea!!” another suggested.

“Get him on Celebrity Family Feud!! Have him play against either James Holzhauer and his family or Mayim Bialik and her family!” a Jeopardy! fan wrote. Bialik used to cohost with Jennings until she was fired in 2023.

Sadly, Jennings and his family or game show teammates will not be on this season of Celebrity Family Feud, which premieres on July 10. The lineup has already been announced.

Jennings will be on another game show this summer, however, after Jeopardy! wraps up for the season. He will compete with Matt Damon on the celebrity version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, which premieres on July 23 on ABC. Their exact episode date is not yet known.

Would you want Ken Jennings to compete on Family Feud? Would you rather he did it with his family or Jeopardy! legends? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, check local listings

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 11 Premiere, Thursday, July 10, 8pm, ABC