A Family Feud contestant is getting grilled by fans for her inappropriate answer to a survey that was, in what’s become a show rarity, a rather tame prompt from host Steve Harvey.

In the official Feud Instagram clip shared earlier this week, a contestant named Claudia was at the buzzer. “Name something you’d hate to find on your wiener at the ballpark?” Harvey asked. A straight-faced Claudia buzzed in: “Condom.”

“Huh?” a jolted Harvey replied, nearly breaking and looking genuinely surprised. “A Condom?” she politely insisted.

“A condom?” Harvey echoed, at which point the player uttered, “Oh!” seemingly realizing she had taken the mid-sentence bait or fully misunderstood the question.

At this point, Claudia lowered her head onto the podium, collapsing onto her arm as the audience roared (“Condom” was not on the board).

In the comments section, fans had a field day over the swing-and-a-miss that seemed to come out of left field.

“That ‘Huh?’ always make me laugh,” one fan wrote.

“She heard wiener, she said condom!” wrote another.

“He said weenier not hotdog. So she thought of weenier of male,” wrote a third, laying out what went wrong in exacting slightly ungrammatical detail.

“To be fair, in the heat of the moment. Who hears the word ‘wiener’ and thinks ‘Hot dog’ instead of…” defended a fourth.

“Wrong wiener Claudia lmao,” wrote a fifth as a sixth roared, “Where you going with this Lady?! What The Hell?!”

“She was ashamed once she understood the question,” remarked one more.