Sunny Hostin Namechecks Ex Who Dumped Her on NYE: ‘I’m Still Not Over It’

What do they say about a woman scorned? Apparently it’s quite true. At least, that seems to be the case with Sunny Hostin and the ex who broke up with her in a terrible way when she was a teen.

On Friday’s (December 6) edition of The View, the cohosts on hand had a lively discussion about Sylvester Stallone’s admission that he once broke up with his now-wife Jennifer Flavin by Fed Ex-ing her a letter, calling himself a “coward” for the move.

Sara Haines, for one, didn’t think it was all that bad. “The only thing I would do differently than the FedEx is to just put a stamp on it. It’s cheaper,” she said. “The reason being is the amount of repeat makeups I’ve had when I’ve gone in person? I am my own worst enemy. I’ve been driven to the written word. So if you have to do it on a Post-It, or put a stamp on it, or a text, you do what you have to do.” She went on to admit that the Post-It bit was a joke about Sex and the City‘s most infamous breakup scene.

Sunny Hostin then took the proverbial mic, revealing, “I’ve always been the break-ee. I don’t break up with people, and they break up with me, and they always do it in person, and then I cry.”

Joy Behar then asked for an example from Hostin, which she was more than happy to provide — with a namecheck, even: “Erik Council, on New Year’s Eve, we were supposed to go to a party. I was very dressed up. I thought I looked cute. He came in, he wasn’t dressed up. I thought it was strange. And he said, I’d like to start the new year off right, but that’s going to be without you.”

Though Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to offer her reaction to the story, Behar interrupted, saying, “Excuse me, I’m writing this down…”

That’s when Hostin clarified, “His name is Erik with a K, C-O-U-N-C-I-L.”

“That shows that even if you do it in person, it doesn’t necessarily hurt less,” Griffin then said. “I actually prefer a petty or more dismissive one. It makes it easier to get over the person. If they send you a text like, ‘We’re done,’ It’s like, ‘Okay, I kind of hate that person, we’re moving on.’ But if it’s like, ‘I love you so much, it’s just not working,’ you’re probably gonna rekindle and drag it on.”

“Yeah, I would prefer a FedEx. Don’t come to me on New Year’s Eve,” she said before explaining, “I was about 19. I’m still not over it!”

