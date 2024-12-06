‘The View’: Joy Behar Reveals the ‘Hottest’ Era of Her Marriage

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View had a lot to discuss on Friday’s (December 6) edition. After expressing their disdain for certain social media reactions to the murder of United Healthcare CEO and praising Ariana Grande and Kate Winslet for speaking out against the body-shaming they’ve experienced throughout their careers, they moved onto a less touchy subject… quite literally speaking.

The cohosts reviewed footage of Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran revealing that she keeps a separate bedroom from her husband of three decades and prefers their sex sessions to be “short.”

“Maybe she’s onto something!” Joy Behar joked after introducing the clip.

Sunny Hostin then explained that while she wouldn’t want separate beds from her husband, she wouldn’t mind having her own bathroom: “I don’t think your lover should smell any type of not nice things from your body.” She then went on to note that Corcoran’s choice might be a successful one, saying, “They’ve been married since 1988!”

“You know what really works?” Behar then added. “Not separate bedrooms, separate countries. Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

She then went on to explain the unique arrangement that she and husband Steve Janowitz had — and how it paid off for them in a big way.

“I met my husband in 1982… He did not move in ’til 2002. And we did not get married until 2011,” she explained.

When asked how they made that work, she specified, “He was commuting from the Bronx… I have to say, it was the hottest time of our relationship because we were not in the same room constantly. It’s like, ‘Enough with him. He’s here all the time.'”

Sara Haines went on to reveal that she’s been forced to sleep in a separate bed from her husband due to having the flu and that she enjoyed it at first but began to miss him. Then, Ana Navarro, who was also sick — hence, all of the absences earlier in the week — revealed that her biggest concern about being in quarantine from her spouse is who gets to sleep with their dog ChaCha. And Alyssa Farah Griffin offered that while she wouldn’t want to sleep separately from her spouse, she wouldn’t mind having separate pre-bed television time.

It was, of course, Behar who got the last word on the matter, advising audiences cheekily, “If you can afford two bedrooms, you should take advantage of it.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC