Jesse Watters Says He Needs More ‘Eye Candy’ From Trump’s Cabinet Picks

Jesse Watters is battling backlash after saying he wants to see some “eye candy” from president-elect Donald Trump‘s female cabinet picks.

The Fox News host made the remark after The Five panel watched and discussed a video of Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s shirtless workout.

In the video, RFK Jr. is seen showing off his muscles as he does pull-ups and roll-over exercises to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” at Gold Gym’s in Venice, California. “Practicing moves for my confirmation hearing,” RFK Jr. wrote alongside the video, which has amassed over 5 million views on X.

“I just think it’s unfair that you had to get to see this and we don’t get to see any of the female members of the Cabinet,” Watters told his female co-hosts Dana Perino, Jessica Tarlov, and Jeanine Pirro, per The Daily Beast.

Practicing moves for my confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/jOxRoPiwRi — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 1, 2024

“I’d like to see maybe Linda McMahon doing yoga. Tulsi [Gabbard] surfing?” he quipped. “Charlie and I need to see some eye candy too,” he added, referring to Fox contributor Charles Hurt.

“Oh boy. Yikes,” Tarlov responded.

Trump has nominated former WWE CEO Linda McMahon to head up the Department of Education. Meanwhile, former Democratic Party Hawaii congresswoman Gabbard has been named as Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence.

“Sounds like Watters has mistaken his political commentary gig for a casting call. This dude is a straight-up perv,” wrote one X user in response to Watters comments.

“Call me old-fashioned, I liked the days when I didn’t need to see the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services half-naked while Fox news anchors ogled them,” said another.

“It’s impossible for him not to be a creep,” another added, while one user said, “Why does he make everything creepy?”

Another wondered, “Is Jesse Watters angling for a Cabinet position?”

However, a couple of people backed Watters up, with one X user writing, “Hilarious! Remove the stick from the derrière and the humor will unfold naturally,” and another adding, “Actually kinda funny.”

Watters received similar backlash last month when he said, “Men don’t wish other men ‘happy birthday'” because it isn’t “manly.” He also revealed on his Fox News show that his mom hadn’t invited him to Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The Five, Weekdays, 5/4c, Fox News