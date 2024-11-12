Jesse Watters Says His Liberal Mom Hasn’t Invited Him for Thanksgiving After Trump Win

Jesse Watters claims his mom Anne, who is a staunch liberal, hasn’t invited him to her house for Thanksgiving this year because of a “scheduling situation.”

The Fox News host spoke on Monday night (November 11) about how some Democrat voters are apparently not inviting their Trump-supporting family members to Thanksgiving.

“Since they can’t stop us, we’re not invited to Thanksgiving,” Watters said before throwing to clips from MSNBC, where various panelists, including Yale psychiatrist Dr. Amanda Calhoun, said, “It’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why.”

“You know, to say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not gonna be around you this holiday. I need to take some space for me,'” Calhoun added.

Responding to the clips, Watters revealed, “People are taking some space in the Watters household. I’ll have you know that I was not invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn’t enough room.”

He continued, “She said it was a scheduling situation and then, at the last second, invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her no thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy.”

Watters, who took over from Tucker Carlson‘s coveted 8 pm slot on Fox News in July 2023, has made it no secret that he clashes with his liberal mom, Anne Watters, who is a proud Democrat. During his debut episode, Anne called into the show to give her son some advice.

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits. Okay?” she said. “In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful… Use your voice responsibility to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread.”

Back in May, Watters appeared on Fox News’ The Five, where he said his mom had been texting him non-stop about Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments.

“My mom is celebrating. She texted me that she was dancing after the verdict. Dancing. And then she kept all day sending me 34, 34, 34 felony counts,” Watters shared. “She’s a grandmother. She’s a grandmother! Get it together, Mom! Oh my God!”