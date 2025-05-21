Fox News Ratings Stunner as MSNBC & CNN Flounder

Fox News’ domination of cable news is showing no signs of letting up with the network holding 99 of the top 100 cable news telecasts last week.

Year-on-year figures show an even more stunning success story for Fox News.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen ratings for the week of May 12, Fox News was the only network to see gains in total viewers and the key Adults 25-54 demo compared to the same period last year. In primetime, the network rose a whopping +26% in total viewers and +52% in the key demo, while its total day numbers rose +23% in total viewers and +32% in the demo.

In comparison, MSNBC was down a dismal -29% in total viewers and -40% in the demo in primetime. During total day, the network dropped -36% in total viewers and -44% in the key demo.

Meanwhile, CNN decreased by -16% in total viewers and -11% in the demo during primetime and -28% in total viewers and -29% in the demo during total day.

Fox News was also up on the week prior, averaging 2.499 million total viewers and 282,000 in the demo during primetime for the week of May 12. This was up +2% in total viewers and +10% in the demo compared to the week beginning May 5. In total day, Fox News averaged 1.591 million total viewers (up +1% on last week) and 184,000 in the demo (down -3%).

MSNBC’s primetime lineup, which now includes The Briefing with Jen Psaki, averaged 811,000 total viewers and 67,000 in the demo. This was down -9% in total viewers and -13% in the key demo compared to the week prior. In total, the network averaged 532,000 total viewers (down -6%) and 47,000 demo viewers (down -10%).

CNN averaged 405,000 total viewers and 74,000 in the demo during primetime last week. This was down -11% in total viewers and -12% in the key demo on the week prior. In total day, the network averaged 341,000 total viewers (down -9%) and 58,000 viewers in the demo (also down -9%).

Fox News’ The Five led the way for the most-watched cable news show of the week, with 3.758 million total viewers and 380,000 in the key demo. In comparison, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, now back to Monday nights only, amassed 1.704 million total viewers and 116,000 in the key demo.

Overall, Fox News held 99 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the week and also pulled ahead of ABC and TNT (both airing live sports last week with the NBA and NHL playoffs going on) in primetime total viewers. Fox News averaged 3 million total viewers in weekday primetime, ahead of ABC’s 2.9 million and TNT’s 2.5 million.