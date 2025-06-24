‘Cobra Kai’s Alicia Hannah-Kim Speaks Out After Being ‘Bitten’ by Costar Martin Kove

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove avoided arrest after a bizarre incident at a fan convention on Sunday (June 22), which allegedly saw him bite fellow Cobra Kai actor Alicia Hannah-Kim on her arm.

According to a police report obtained by Deadline, the incident occurred at the Summer Con convention in Puyallup, Washington, over the weekend. Hannah-Kim is said to have called the police after Kove grabbed her arm and bit it as she passed by a meet-and-greet table. She claimed the bite “nearly drew blood” and that Kove kissed her arm after she yelled out in pain.

“He grabbed my arm again to kiss it… I pulled my arm away and rushed back to my table,” Hannah-Kim said in a statement.

The strange act, which Kove said was done in “jest,” was also witnessed by Hannah-Kim’s husband, actor Sebastian Roche. Both Hannah-Kim and Roche reportedly told Kove what he did was completely unacceptable.

“[Kove] was furious and outraged and visibly angry when I told him calmly not to bite me… he insisted he bit me for fun,” Hannah-Kim continued in her police statement. “We then decided to contact the officer at the con to resolve the situation and possibly press charges.”

Puyallup Police Officer Eric Barry noted that Kove “admitted to biting Alicia’s arm and said he did it out of jest and he thought he was being funny, and they play fight all the time on the set of Cobra Kai, and he did not think it was a big deal.” Barry’s report also stated that the actress “had a very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising.”

After another face-to-face with Kove, Hannah-Kim decided not to press charges.

“I then re-contacted Martin Kove and explained that Alicia did not want to pursue charges, but he did indeed break the law according to the State of Washington and this behavior will not be tolerated in the future,” Officer Barry added. “I provided him with a case number, and I asked him if he wanted to provide a voluntary handwritten statement, but he declined and shaking my hand, he thanked me (as did his son) and he was escorted out of Summer Con.”

Kove is best known for playing Karate Kid villain John Creese in the original three films, a role which he reprised in Netflix’s Cobra Kai. Hannah-Kim joined Cobra Kai in Season 5, playing South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun. Other series castmates were also in attendance at the con, including Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Rayna Vallandingham, and Patrick Luwis.

