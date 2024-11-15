What That Shocking ‘Cobra Kai’ Death Means for the Final Five Episodes

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2.]

From the moment the Miyagi-Do kids step foot into Barcelona in Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, it’s complete chaos for the crew, and they seem poised for an embarrassing defeat against their new foes. Cobra Kai’s own Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) emerges as one of the biggest threats to their chances of victory thanks to his torment of team captain Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan).

However, in the final moments of Season 6, as the entire tournament devolves into a massive melee, with students and senseis alike in battle, everything changes. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) uses the chaos to make a move against John Kreese (Martin Kove), who’s bringing a knife to the fight but loses it in the ruckus. After Kwon kicks Sam (Mary Mouser) in the chest while she defends Robby, her German admirer decides to step up and avenge her himself. After he kicks Kwon into a bunch of cameras, Kwon discovers the missing knife from Kreese. As Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) surprisingly steps in to defend Kreese from Silver, Kwon is once again attacked by Sam’s friend, and he ends up falling on the knife and dying on the mat.

So what does Kwon’s fate mean for the Sekai Taikai tournament, and how does this development echo the history Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has been discovering about Mr. Miyagi’s fatal tournament history?

According to co-creator Jon Hurwitz, the show has been building to Kwon’s death ever since his first moment on the show: “The death of Kwon was a huge choice that we made early on before we started writing Season 6,” he explained, adding that the goal was “bringing this new character in who is seemingly the big bad of the season who you’re most terrified of for our students only for him to be taken out as the final boss. The death was something that sends shockwaves through not only our characters but the world since the Sekai Taikai is being televised.”

Daniel in particular will be affected in the aftermath of the death, which fans will see in the final five episodes of the series in 2025. “For Daniel, who has been wrestling with the things he’s learned about Miyagi — apparently Miyagi was involved in a death back in the day at the Sekai Taikai and Daniel witnesses a death here — it continues Daniel in the season of questioning what this is all about, what his past with Miyagi and his relationship to karate [means, and] is this tournament even a good idea? Should he have even been here? It’s really just another step along the way of Daniel’s journey in Season 6 to kind of come to a place of looking at Miyagi in a whole new way and deciding, is the Miyagi that I knew [real]? There are some secrets that he had, a darkness beneath that was there. Does that matter? Does that not matter? There’s so much that Daniel is questioning as he enters this back five.”

We’ll have to wait to see the full impact of Kwon’s demise when Cobra Kai‘s final episodes when the series returns for its final stretch in 2025.

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Part 3, 2025, Netflix