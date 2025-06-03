10 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Mobland’ Season 2

We don’t yet know for sure whether MobLand will return for Season 2 — more details on that here — but given the sheer number of burning questions we’re left with after the finale, it sure seems like the creators are looking to keep this crime drama going for a while.

Sunday’s episode, “The Beast in Me,” brought a major part of the story to its conclusion but opened the door to many other future developments for the Harrigan crime family and associates.

Below are the biggest burning questions we have about MobLand after that season finale.

L-R Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza and Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza in MOBLAND, episode 10, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

What will happen between the Da Souzas?

After Jan (Joanne Froggatt) and Gina (Teddie Allen) were put into harm’s way amid the Harrigan-Stevenson families’ feud, both women blamed Harry (Tom Hardy) for getting them into this mess by dutifully following the Harrigans into a violent abyss. And now, for reasons we’ll discuss next, it appears the troubles have just begun for him — and them, by extension. Jan was so very done with Harry’s endangerment that she even accidentally stabbed him in a fit of anger. They were able to laugh about it afterward, with the blade still protruding from his chest, but are the Da Souzas heading for a big breakup now? And if so, would that put Jan and Gina in even more danger?

Janet Mcteer as Kat McAllister in MOBLAND, episode 9, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

How will Kat punish Harry for letting her down?

To protect and serve the Harrigans, Harry called in not one but two favors to the mysterious American Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer), stopping Jaime (Jordi Mollà) from killing Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) and brokering a meeting. Harry was repeatedly reminded Kat is a very dangerous person to owe favors to, and when the dust settled, Kat summoned him to meet with her and demanded that he begin working for her, but he declined. At first, he was polite, but then, he used some language that was rather combative to end the conversation, and it’s a wonder Kat wasn’t the one who stabbed him there in the end. We have to imagine she’s cooking up worse, especially with the fragile cartel deal now in play, but what will she do to Harry for refusing her?

L-R Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza and Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan in MOBLAND, episode 10, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

Is Harry really loyal to Kevin? And will he stay that way?

After Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve (Helen Mirren) were both locked up in prison after being framed — only temporarily, of course — Kevin (Paddy Considine) revealed his plan to take over leadership of the Harrigan crime family. Though Kevin had been grappling with his own demons throughout the first season — namely, confronting the prison guard who’d sexually assaulted him for years — he also had a key ally in his pursuit of power: Harry, who cited his friendship with Kevin to Kat as reasoning for not abandoning the Harrigans. But is Harry truly loyal to Kevin, or is that just another play in the long game? After all, we’ve yet to see Kevin take the lead on anything in the family, so how do we know if he’s even capable … or whether Harry will continue to have confidence in him, if he even really does. We’ll have to wait and find out.

L-R Antonio González Guerrero as Kiko and Jasmine Jobson as Zosia in MOBLAND, episode 10, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

How will Harry’s loss affect his team?

In the finale, Harry’s plan to ambush the Stevensons on multiple fronts almost went off without a hitch … until one of his top men got hit in the process. Kiko (Antonio González Guerrero), Harry’s trusted sidekick, died in the melee right in front of Zosia (Jasmine Jobson). So how will this affect the team’s dynamic of trust and utter efficiency going forward?

L-R Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan and Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MOBLAND, episode 9, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

Are Conrad and Maeve going to survive all of the scandals?

Conrad and Maeve’s marriage is the definition of a powder keg, but we have to wonder what else is in store for this oil-and-water couple. In the finale, it was revealed that O’Hara (Lisa Dwan) was the true turncoat who secretly worked for the Stevensons in stopping the Harrigans from dealing fentanyl; that meant Archie (Alex Jennings), Conrad’s best friend, was truly innocent, and his murder at Maeve’s insistence was for naught. Meanwhile, Maeve also lit a match by revealing that Conrad was the real father of Eddie (Anson Boon) instead of Kevin, which may put a target on her husband’s back, too. Plus, Maeve was the one whose actions led to the death of their eldest son, Brendan (Daniel Betts). We have to wonder now whether these two even have what it takes to physically survive the many ills of their own making, let alone whether their marriage can continue. Either way, the fireworks are bound to be colorful.

L-R Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan and Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MOBLAND, episode 10, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

How is Eddie going to react to what he knows now?

In the finale, Maeve informed Eddie that his real father was not Kevin but was instead Conrad, who’d had an affair with Bella (Lara Pulver). That meant his whole life was a lie, but he was still a bona fide Harrigan. Eddie took out his immediate rash of anger on Bella, but he has yet to confront either Kevin or Conrad. So what will he do with this news? (For what it’s worth, actor Anson Boon himself certainly has some suspicions…)

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan in MOBLAND, episode 10, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

Is Seraphina going to make a play for the throne?

Throughout the first season of MobLand, Seraphina was repeatedly accosted by Maeve for being just a half-Harrigan, since she was Conrad’s illegitimate daughter. Conrad, of course, showed no such disfavor to her, and Seraphina proved to be quite a capable businesswoman — the deadly Antwerp debacle notwithstanding — in her arrangement with Jaime. So with Conrad and Maeve behind bars for now, will she make a play for the top position or continue to suffer Maeve’s verbal abuses?

Emily Barber as Alice in MOBLAND, episode 9, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

Is Alice a.k.a. Nicola dead?

The retired inspector who came back to make a move on the Harrigans, Colin (Toby Jones), was secretly working for Richie (Geoff Bell) when joining the investigation, and his involvement caused the deaths of multiple police officers. He also betrayed Alice a.k.a. Nicola (Emily Barber), leaving her to be kidnapped by the Stevensons’ goons. We didn’t get to see whether she was killed by them or not, and in the world of television, if you don’t see a death, anything’s possible.

Toby Jones as Tattersall in MOBLAND, episode 9, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

Will Colin Tattersall get away with it?

Whether or not Alice survived, one has to wonder what’s next for Colin, who surreptitiously worked for Richie while leading the police case against the Harrigans. He didn’t just offer immunity to Richie, of course; he committed crimes of his own. So is he going to get away with all of it, or will justice come for Colin, too?

L-R Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan and Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MOBLAND, episode 10, season 1, Streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Luke Varley/Paramount+

Will Bella have any blowback from her move against her father?

Throughout the season, Bella schemed to get revenge against her estranged father, Lord Pennock (Steven Pacey), and she finally got it by arranging a meeting between him, Antoine (Grégoire Colin), and a Syrian warlord, framing him for corruption and giving Antoine access to Pennock’s government contacts. She later revealed that the reason she did so was that her father was sexually abusive to her as a child. But will there be any blowback against her for her big move against her father, who is a powerful man in his own right? We’ll have to wait and see!

