‘Happy’s Place’: NBC Orders More Episodes — What Does It Mean for Reba McEntire’s Comedy?

NBC is betting on Reba McEntire! The network has unveiled that it has ordered five additional episodes of the singer’s new sitcom Happy’s Place, bringing its Season 1 count to 18 episodes.

The news comes just over a month following the half-hour comedy’s debut on Friday, October 18th. But what does it mean for the future of the series? The order certainly bodes well for a potential Season 2 renewal, but only time will tell if NBC will go in that direction.

Considering McEntire’s role with NBC’s other hit program The Voice, it’s clear the network has a lot of faith in the red-headed country crooner. According to NBC, Happy’s Place garnered 14 million viewers across all platforms and the show itself has improved the Friday 8 – 8:30pm timeslot by +90% among total viewers.

Ratings for the Friday timeslot have also improved by +88% in the 18-49 demo, according to NBC.

Happy’s Place tells the story of Bobbie (McEntire), a woman who inherits her father’s titular tavern in the premiere episode following his death. But not long after the familial loss, Bobbie is shocked to learn that she has a new business partner in Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), her twentysomething half-sister she never knew about until now.

In addition to starring Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo, Happy’s Place features Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. For fans of McEntire’s former series Reba, Happy’s Place serves as a little bit of a Reba reunion as Melissa Peterman also starred in the series. Together, they’ll be joined on Happy’s Place by fellow Reba alum Steve Howey, who is set to guest star.

Happy’s Place is written by Kevin Abbott who executive produces the series with McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry, and Pamela Fryman. Abbott co-created the series with Julie Abbott. Happy’s Place is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Stay tuned to see what this news means for Happy’s Place and its future at NBC as we look ahead to a potential Season 2 renewal.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC