The Simpsons remain the first family of animation, but we’ll be seeing a little less of them in the coming years.

As the long-running animated staple eventually approaches its 40th season, The Simpsons will feature fewer episodes per season. Showrunner and executive producer Matt Selman has confirmed that moving forward, the residents of Springfield will appear in just 17 episodes per year, down from the usual 22, as part of the show’s latest four-season order.

“We used to do 22 a year. For the next four [seasons], we’re doing 17 a year,” Selman told Variety. “Fifteen that will premiere in America on Fox, and then two exclusives on Disney+. It’s still a full-time job.”

In addition to exclusive bonus episodes available only on Disney+, the streaming platform also features extended versions of previously edited episodes.

“Work has a way of expanding to fill the time available,” said creator Matt Groening. “But if you know that you have four seasons to think about, it changes how you approach storytelling.”

Over nearly four decades on the air, The Simpsons has made its mark on culture throughout the globe. It introduced new vocabulary into speech, pioneered satirical takes on politics and pop culture, and influenced generations of writers and animators. It has launched careers, inspired academic studies, and, on about 50 occasions, even predicted the future. With more than 750 episodes, The Simpsons is the longest-running animated and primetime television show in history.

Even for the writers, animators, and producers who have spent decades toiling in Springfield, the routine can become a bit monotonous. But Disney+ has given these longtime contributors and creators a renewed sense of purpose.

“Being on Disney+ has been somewhat rejuvenating for us,” Selman said. “Not that we realized we needed rejuvenation, but we appreciate it.”

“Now instead of the kids watching it on local TV in the afternoon, they can just watch it all, all the time, all day, all forever,” Selman added. “We really have that super connection to young people.”