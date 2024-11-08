[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Happy’s Place Season 1, Episode 4, “Fish Fry Monday.”]

Could Happy’s Place be gearing up for a romance between real-life loves Reba McEntire and Rex Linn? Their characters Bobbie and Emmett shared quite a bit of time together in the latest installment, “Fish Fry Monday,” strongly hinting at the possibility.

In the episode, Emmett brings up the idea of re-starting Fish Fry Mondays, a special night at the bar featuring plenty of fried fish for customers to eat. The tradition started when Bobbie’s dad Happy implemented it, but it had been a while since they put one on. Agreeing that it’s time to get back to that tradition, Bobbie gives it her blessing.

The catch? Emmett doesn’t want to go fishing alone, so Bobbie joins him at the fishing shack, but the pair end up rained in when an unexpected storm rolls through. At first, it’s clear that Bobbie gets on Emmett’s nerves a bit as she can’t seem to sit still, but once she settles in with a beer, they manage to have some fun.

They share some sweet banter and although they don’t manage to catch any fish, Emmett lets her in on the secret that he and Happy would usually buy most of the fish from a friend’s shop before bringing it back to the bar to fry up. Although some might view this scene between Bobbie and Emmett as merely platonic, it certainly opens the door for a deeper bond moving forward.

And it also wouldn’t be the first time that McEntire and Linn played loves onscreen as they previously featured as husband-wife duo Buck and Sunny Barnes on ABC‘s Big Sky (above). They also featured together in episodes of Young Sheldon, although not as a couple.

The big question that looms is, would you like to see McEntire and Linn’s characters Bobbie and Emmett become an item? We want to hear from you. Cast your vote in our poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC