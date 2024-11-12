High Potential‘s Midseason finale episode is almost here and we have an exclusive sneak peek clip at Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) latest case in the installment titled, “One of Us.”

In the first look, above, Morgan attempts to solve a murder while being held at gunpoint in the Los Angeles Police Department. As the logline teases, Morgan brings her daughter Ava (Amirah J) into the department to show her around when things suddenly go awry and take a dangerous turn when the precinct is held hostage by the friends of a recently convicted man.

As the gun-wielding individuals seek answers, Lieutenant Melon (Garret Dillahunt) finds himself in the crosshairs. “I wish I could say there was something they missed,” Melon notes, looking at the investigation board, but adds, “It’s all here.” When one of the criminals (played by Michael Trotter) points a gun at Melon, saying, “Wrong answer, try again,” Morgan’s mind goes into hyperdrive.

Finally noticing a peculiar detail in the evidence, Morgan speaks up, “Excuse me,” she chimes in to which one of the criminals (guest star Addison Timlin) responds, “Who are you?”

At first, both gunslingers suspect she is a cop, but Morgan quickly clarifies that she’s a consultant. “Listen, Lieutenant Melon, he’s right. All the evidence does point to Logan but something’s missing,” she teases.

What could that be? The rest of the clip teases Morgan’s observation and what it could uncover, but she will be able to buy the team enough time to outsmart the captors with the LAPD’s detectives and lead everyone to safety? Tune in to find out. Meanwhile, we can’t help but wonder where her daughter Ava is in all this chaos as the episode teases her presence at the scene of this hostage situation.

Don’t miss the episode, and catch High Potential when the Midseason premiere arrives on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

High Potential, Midseason finale, Tuesday, November 12, 10/9c, ABC