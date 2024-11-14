Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked , An Evening With Dua Lipa , The Great Christmas Light Fight

TV networks have already announced programming schedules for the upcoming holiday season. From a special first look at the Wicked movie with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to one-hour holiday specials for shows like Ghosts and Abbott Elementary and a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight, there’s plenty of holiday entertainment on the way (and of course, the classic holiday specials — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, etc. — will air throughout the coming months as well).

Below, we’ve compiled the 2024 holiday programming schedules from NBC, CBS, ABC, and Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas so you have an easy guide to refer to throughout the season. For information about Hallmark, Lifetime, and Netflix programming, see below.

Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Schedule

Hallmark Movies & Mystery’s “Miracles of Christmas” Schedule

Hallmark+ Holiday Schedule

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Schedule

Netflix Holiday Romance Movies Schedule

And now, the major broadcast network and Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedules (stay tuned for any updates):

NBC

Tuesday, November 19

10-11 p.m.: Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked

Wednesday, November 27

8-9 p.m.: Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

9-11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 28

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m.): 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

12-2 p.m.: National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Wednesday, December 4

8-10 p.m.: Christmas in Rockefeller Center

10-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.): Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular

Thursday, December 5

8-8:30 p.m. (encore on December 25 at 8 p.m.): How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

8:30-9 p.m. (encore on December 11 at 8 p.m.): Frosty the Snowman

Friday, December 6

8-9:15 p.m. (encore on December 12 at 8 p.m.): Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Wednesday, December 11

8:30-9 p.m.: Shrek the Halls

9-11 p.m. (encore on December 17 at p.m.): A Motown Christmas

Thursday, December 12

9:15-10 p.m. (one-hour extended version airing December 26 at 8 p.m.): E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024

Monday, December 16

8-10 p.m. (encore on December 19 at 8 p.m.): Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry

Wednesday, December 18

9-11 p.m. (encore on December 23 at 8 p.m.): A Saturday Night Live Christmas

Thursday, December 19

10-11 p.m.: Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas

Tuesday, December 24

8-11 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Christmas Eve Mass

Wednesday, December 25

8:30-11 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Thursday, December 26

9-11 p.m.: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Monday, January 1

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT: 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

CBS

Thursday, November 21

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story (A New Original Movie)

Saturday, November 30

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: Reindeer in Here

Thursday, December 5

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Matlock Holiday Episode

10:00-11:00 p.m. ET: Elsbeth Christmas Episode

Sunday, December 8

8:30-9:30 p.m. ET: The Equalizer Christmas Episode

Sunday, December 15

8:30-10:00 p.m. ET/8:00-9:30 p.m. PT: An Evening With Dua Lipa

Monday, December 16

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: NCIS Christmas Episode

10:00-11:00 p.m. ET: NCIS: Origins Christmas Episode

Thursday, December 19

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: Ghosts: A One-Hour Ghostmas Special (“A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1”; “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2”)

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas

Friday, December 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: National Christmas Tree Lighting

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays

Sunday, December 22

8:30-11:00 p.m. ET/8:00-10:30 p.m. PT: The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Tuesday, December 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Price Is Right at Night Holiday Episode

Friday, December 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition (Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer)

9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs

Sunday, December 29

9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments

Tuesday, December 31

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

ABC

Wednesday, November 27

9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20

Thursday, November 28

8:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Mary Poppins

Sunday, December 1

7:00-8:01 p.m. ET: AFV’s Wreck the Halls: 35 Years of Holiday Hijinks

8:01-10:00 p.m. ES: The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Monday, December 2

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Press Your Luck: Holiday Extravaganza III

Tuesday, December 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: CMA Country Christmas

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

One-hour “Abbott Elementary” Special Holiday Event

8:00-8:31 p.m. ET: Abbott Elementary “Winter Show” (407)

8:31-9:02 p.m. ET: Abbott Elementary “Winter Break” (408)

9:02-10:02 p.m. ET: Celebrity Family Feud: Shaquille O’Neal vs. Sherri Shepherd

Thursday, December 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)

Sunday, December 8

8:31-11:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Lion King (2019)

Tuesday, December 10

8:00-8:30 p.m. ET: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:30-9:00 p.m. ET – Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:00-9:30 p.m. ET – Disney Prep & Landing

9:30-10:00 p.m. ET – Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

Thursday, December 12

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 12 Episode 4)

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 12 Episode 1)

Friday, December 13

8:00-9:01 p.m. ET – Shark Tank

Sunday, December 15

7:00-11:00 p.m. ET – The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Sound of Music

Wednesday, December 18

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024

Thursday, December 19

8:00-9:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)

Sunday, December 22

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Santa Clause

Tuesday, December 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Home Alone

Wednesday, December 25

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00-11:00 a.m. CT / 5:00-7:00 a.m. MT/PT: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

12:00 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

2:30 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

5:00 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET: NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns

8:00 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

10:30 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

Thursday, December 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Year: 2024

Sunday, December 29

7:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Frozen

9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Frozen 2

Tuesday, December 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025

Wednesday, January 1

8:00-11:00 p.m. ET: 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

Sunday, December 1

7:00 a.m.: Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

9:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:35 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:15 p.m.: Moana (Disney Animated)

6:45 p.m.: Home Alone

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m.: Home Alone 3

Monday, December 2

7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

12:35 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

Tuesday, December 3

7:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

10:30 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife

1:10 p.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

Wednesday, December 4

7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

1:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones

Thursday, December 5

7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

10:30 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

12:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

4:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

Friday, December 6

7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:40 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:45 p.m.: Home Alone

8:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2 Lost in New York

10:55 p.m.: Noelle

1:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

Saturday, December 7

7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:15 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

1:20 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:25 p.m.: Home Alone

5:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:55 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, December 8

7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)

10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

6:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:55 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023) Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015) Freeform Premiere

Monday, December 9

7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

4:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, December 10

7:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:00 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

Wednesday, December 11

7:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

11:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

1:30 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 12

7:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Toy Story that Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:30 p.m.: Home Alone

3:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause

8:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Friday, December 13

7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

11:10 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

7:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Saturday, December 14

7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)

10:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 p.m.: Noelle

2:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m.: Home Alone

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Sunday, December 15

7:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:10 p.m.: Home Alone

4:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16

7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2

1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:35 p.m.: Home Alone

6:05 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:45 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:25 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Tuesday, December 17

7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m.: Home Alone

3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

7:55 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Wednesday, December 18

7:00 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

Thursday, December 19

7:00 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

10:30 a.m.: Merry Madagascar

11:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

1:05 p.m.: Home Alone

3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Friday, December 20

7:00 a.m.: Merry Madagascar

7:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:25 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:00 p.m.: Home Alone

7:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21

7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

9:30 a.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

11:30 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

2:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22

7:00 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:40 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:20 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:25 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

3:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:05 p.m.: Home Alone

6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

Monday, December 23

7:00 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife

9:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:35 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

1:40 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

2:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:30 p.m.: Home Alone

9:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:40 p.m.: Last Christmas

Tuesday, December 24

7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

5:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

8:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 25

7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m.: Frosty the Snowman

11:00 a.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

4:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks