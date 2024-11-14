2024 Holiday TV Roundup: Full Schedules for NBC, CBS, ABC & More
TV networks have already announced programming schedules for the upcoming holiday season. From a special first look at the Wicked movie with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to one-hour holiday specials for shows like Ghosts and Abbott Elementary and a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight, there’s plenty of holiday entertainment on the way (and of course, the classic holiday specials — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, etc. — will air throughout the coming months as well).
Below, we’ve compiled the 2024 holiday programming schedules from NBC, CBS, ABC, and Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas so you have an easy guide to refer to throughout the season. For information about Hallmark, Lifetime, and Netflix programming, see below.
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Schedule
Hallmark Movies & Mystery’s “Miracles of Christmas” Schedule
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Schedule
Netflix Holiday Romance Movies Schedule
And now, the major broadcast network and Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedules (stay tuned for any updates):
NBC
Tuesday, November 19
10-11 p.m.: Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked
Wednesday, November 27
8-9 p.m.: Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
9-11 p.m.: A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving
Thursday, November 28
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (encore at 2 p.m.): 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
12-2 p.m.: National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Wednesday, December 4
8-10 p.m.: Christmas in Rockefeller Center
10-11 p.m. (encore on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.): Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular
Thursday, December 5
8-8:30 p.m. (encore on December 25 at 8 p.m.): How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
8:30-9 p.m. (encore on December 11 at 8 p.m.): Frosty the Snowman
Friday, December 6
8-9:15 p.m. (encore on December 12 at 8 p.m.): Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Wednesday, December 11
8:30-9 p.m.: Shrek the Halls
9-11 p.m. (encore on December 17 at p.m.): A Motown Christmas
Thursday, December 12
9:15-10 p.m. (one-hour extended version airing December 26 at 8 p.m.): E! News Presents NBC’s Hot 10 of 2024
Monday, December 16
8-10 p.m. (encore on December 19 at 8 p.m.): Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry
Wednesday, December 18
9-11 p.m. (encore on December 23 at 8 p.m.): A Saturday Night Live Christmas
Thursday, December 19
10-11 p.m.: Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas
Tuesday, December 24
8-11 p.m.: It’s a Wonderful Life
11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Christmas Eve Mass
Wednesday, December 25
8:30-11 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Thursday, December 26
9-11 p.m.: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Monday, January 1
11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT: 135th Rose Parade Presented by Honda
CBS
Thursday, November 21
8:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Nugget Is Dead? A Christmas Story (A New Original Movie)
Saturday, November 30
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: Reindeer in Here
Thursday, December 5
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Matlock Holiday Episode
10:00-11:00 p.m. ET: Elsbeth Christmas Episode
Sunday, December 8
8:30-9:30 p.m. ET: The Equalizer Christmas Episode
Sunday, December 15
8:30-10:00 p.m. ET/8:00-9:30 p.m. PT: An Evening With Dua Lipa
Monday, December 16
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: NCIS Christmas Episode
10:00-11:00 p.m. ET: NCIS: Origins Christmas Episode
Thursday, December 19
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: Ghosts: A One-Hour Ghostmas Special (“A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1”; “A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 2”)
9:00-10:00 p.m.: Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas
Friday, December 20
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: National Christmas Tree Lighting
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays
Sunday, December 22
8:30-11:00 p.m. ET/8:00-10:30 p.m. PT: The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Tuesday, December 24
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Price Is Right at Night Holiday Episode
Friday, December 27
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition (Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer)
9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs
Sunday, December 29
9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments
Tuesday, December 31
8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
ABC
Wednesday, November 27
9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20
Thursday, November 28
8:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Mary Poppins
Sunday, December 1
7:00-8:01 p.m. ET: AFV’s Wreck the Halls: 35 Years of Holiday Hijinks
8:01-10:00 p.m. ES: The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Monday, December 2
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Press Your Luck: Holiday Extravaganza III
Tuesday, December 3
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: CMA Country Christmas
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
One-hour “Abbott Elementary” Special Holiday Event
8:00-8:31 p.m. ET: Abbott Elementary “Winter Show” (407)
8:31-9:02 p.m. ET: Abbott Elementary “Winter Break” (408)
9:02-10:02 p.m. ET: Celebrity Family Feud: Shaquille O’Neal vs. Sherri Shepherd
Thursday, December 5
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET: The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Premiere)
Sunday, December 8
8:31-11:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Lion King (2019)
Tuesday, December 10
8:00-8:30 p.m. ET: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
8:30-9:00 p.m. ET – Toy Story That Time Forgot
9:00-9:30 p.m. ET – Disney Prep & Landing
9:30-10:00 p.m. ET – Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice
Thursday, December 12
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 12 Episode 4)
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 12 Episode 1)
Friday, December 13
8:00-9:01 p.m. ET – Shark Tank
Sunday, December 15
7:00-11:00 p.m. ET – The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Sound of Music
Wednesday, December 18
8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024
Thursday, December 19
8:00-9:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season Finale)
Sunday, December 22
8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Santa Clause
Tuesday, December 24
8:00-10:00 p.m. ET – The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Home Alone
Wednesday, December 25
10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00-11:00 a.m. CT / 5:00-7:00 a.m. MT/PT: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
12:00 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
2:30 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks
5:00 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m. ET: NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns
8:00 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
10:30 p.m. ET: NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
Thursday, December 26
9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Year: 2024
Sunday, December 29
7:00-9:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Frozen
9:00-11:00 p.m. ET: The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Frozen 2
Tuesday, December 31
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025
Wednesday, January 1
8:00-11:00 p.m. ET: 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule
Sunday, December 1
7:00 a.m.: Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)
7:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
9:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
10:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You Freeform Premiere
12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:35 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:15 p.m.: Moana (Disney Animated)
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: Home Alone 3
Monday, December 2
7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
12:35 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 p.m.: Home Alone
5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
Tuesday, December 3
7:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
10:30 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife
1:10 p.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3
Wednesday, December 4
7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
1:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones
Thursday, December 5
7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
10:30 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
12:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
4:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:00 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:25 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)
10:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
Friday, December 6
7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:40 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:45 p.m.: Home Alone
8:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2 Lost in New York
10:55 p.m.: Noelle
1:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
Saturday, December 7
7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:15 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
1:20 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
3:25 p.m.: Home Alone
5:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
9:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:55 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Sunday, December 8
7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)
10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause
12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
6:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:55 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023) Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015) Freeform Premiere
Monday, December 9
7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause
2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
4:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, December 10
7:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:00 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
Wednesday, December 11
7:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
11:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
1:30 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Thursday, December 12
7:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m.: Toy Story that Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1:30 p.m.: Home Alone
3:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause
8:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Friday, December 13
7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
11:10 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
3:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
5:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
7:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
9:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Saturday, December 14
7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)
10:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 p.m.: Noelle
2:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Sunday, December 15
7:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:30 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
2:10 p.m.: Home Alone
4:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 16
7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
9:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause
11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2
1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:35 p.m.: Home Alone
6:05 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:45 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:25 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Tuesday, December 17
7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:05 p.m.: Home Alone
3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:15 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
7:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
7:55 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Wednesday, December 18
7:00 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
Thursday, December 19
7:00 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
10:30 a.m.: Merry Madagascar
11:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
1:05 p.m.: Home Alone
3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:15 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023)
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Friday, December 20
7:00 a.m.: Merry Madagascar
7:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause
10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2
12:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:25 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
5:00 p.m.: Home Alone
7:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 21
7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
9:30 a.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
11:30 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
2:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
6:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, December 22
7:00 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:35 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:40 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:20 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:25 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
3:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:05 p.m.: Home Alone
6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
Monday, December 23
7:00 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife
9:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:35 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
1:40 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
2:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:30 p.m.: Home Alone
9:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:40 p.m.: Last Christmas
Tuesday, December 24
7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause
3:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
5:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
8:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Wednesday, December 25
7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 a.m.: Frosty the Snowman
11:00 a.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause
4:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks