Jonathan Bennett and Vincent Rodriguez III in 'Season's Greeting From Cherry Lane'
Hallmark+

It’s time to go home for the holiday — and by home, we mean Hallmark. In addition to Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel and Miracles of Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark+ is also entering the holiday game with The Very Merry Holiday Collection.

A brand-new movie series, Unwrapping Christmas, will focus on four friends who work together at All Wrapped Up. Each woman brings their unique strengths in helping the store be successful, and each woman must find her oath to happiness and to love.

Hallmark+ is embracing major throwback vibes with three Cherry Lane sequels. Over the course of more than 70 years, a lot of families have lived in the house at 7 Cherry Lane, and each of them has had a Christmas Eve to remember. The new trilogy will explore three different eras at the Cherry Lane home on Christmas Eve.

The streaming service will also debut new reality TV shows like Finding Mr. Christmas and Ready, Set, Glow!, as well as new series Mistletoe Murders and Holidazed.

Scroll down to see the full 2024 Hallmark+ holiday schedule.

Natalie Hall in 'Road Trip Romance'
Johnson Prod. Group / Hallmark Channel / Everett Collection

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 7

Stars: Natalie Hall, Alec Santos

Tina Mitchell (Hall), a successful business owner, meets a charming guy, Michael (Santos), just as her holiday season heats up with the town’s Christmas Gala and her busy store, All Wrapped Up. When the gala is threatened by a scrooge-like estate owner planning to sell the venue, rumors begin to threaten Tina and Michael’s newfound connection. As Tina works to keep venue’s doors open for the gala, she just might unwrap a new chapter in her life, filled with love and holiday cheer.

Natalie Hall and Alec Santos in 'Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince'
Hallmark+

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 14

Stars: Natalie Hall, Alec Santos

Ashley Newbrough and Torrance Coombs in 'Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny'
Hallmark+

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 21

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Torrance Coombs

Lily (Newbrough), the marketing guru of All Wrapped Up, believes the universe guides us to our destiny and it appears that it’s guiding her toward a celebrity realtor. However, when she feels an unexpected spark with journalist Sean Whitlock (Coombs) during an interview, her heart starts to question everything. As her chemistry with Sean grows, Lily begins to wonder if he’s the true match she’s been waiting for all along.

Cindy Busby and Jake Epstein in 'Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion'
Hallmark+

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 28

Stars: Cindy Busby, Jake Epstein

Olivia (Busby), the gift wrapping expert at All Wrapped Up, makes a delivery to a remote cabin only to find her ex-boyfriend Benjamin (Epstein) on the other side of the door. After the pair have a minor spat, an unexpected storm traps them together. Neither of them is happy to be forced to spend time together. However as talk turns to shared memories, old feelings and warmth begins to resurface and they are left wondering if it’s possible to get it right a second time.

Jonathan Bennett and Vincent Rodriguez III in 'Season's Greeting From Cherry Lane'
Hallmark+

Season's Greeting From Cherry Lane

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 5

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, Annabelle Bourke, Corey Cott, Sarah Dugdale, Shannon Kook, Vincent Rodriguez III

In 1951, a doctor (Cott) wants to make the holiday special for his worried wife (Bourke) before he is shipped out to serve in Korea, but when she suffers a minor fracture to her arm his carefully planned out Christmas Eve plans are upended. In 2003, a newly married couple (Dugdale, Kook) who are always in agreement about everything hosts two sets of in-laws for Christmas Eve for the first time and find that they may not have had as much in common as they thought they did. And in 2024, a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez III) tries to arrange special Christmas surprises for each other but keeping them a secret may be harder than they thought.

James Denton and Catherine Bell in 'Happy Holidays From Cherry Lane'
Hallmark+

Happy Holidays From Cherry Lane

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 12

Stars: Benjamin Ayres, Catherine Bell, James Denton, Erica Durance, Julie Gonzalo, Ryan Rottman

In 1960, Eli (Ayres) and Penny (Durance) take in Eli’s curmudgeonly father, Walter (Serge Houde), and are forced to navigate some tricky family waters to get through the holidays while also working on a Christmas themed time capsule for son Alex’s school project. In 1998, we see Regina (Bell) and Nelson’s (Denton) first meeting: stuck together when a blizzard strands Nelson in Regina’s home on Christmas Eve. In 2015, Jessie (Gonazlo) faces a big challenge while planning her sister’s last-minute Christmas Eve wedding — the officiant is Tim (Rottman), her high school
sweetheart, whom she hasn’t seen in almost 20 years.

John Brotherton and Erin Cahill in 'Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane'
Hallmark+

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 19

Stars: John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, Brooke D’Orsay, Chelsea Hobbs, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Sam Page, Matt Dusk

In 1966, single guy David’s (Hollingsworth) plans for a simple Christmas are dashed when his neighbor Stephanie (Hobbs) arrives with news that she won a contest to have Tommy Saunders’ (Dusk) Christmas Eve TV special broadcast live from her house – but used his address. In 1981, John (Brotherton) and Lizzie (Cahill) learn that this will be their last Christmas on Cherry Lane after John receives a job offer in Michigan and Lizzie finds out she’s pregnant. In 2000, best friends Matt (Page) and Rebecca (D’Orsay) find unexpected feelings developing as they try to find out who is behind a series of Christmas-themed random acts of kindness.

Sarah Drew in 'Branching Out'
Hallmark Channel / Everett Collection

Mistletoe Murders

Premiere Date: Thursday, October 31

Stars: Sarah Drew, Peter Mooney, newcomer Sierra Marilyn Riley

Based on the popular Audible original, Mistletoe Murders is a cozy mystery series with equal parts charm and intrigue. Emily Lane (Drew) owns a year-round Christmas-themed gift shop called Under the Mistletoe located in the quaint tourist town of Fletcher’s Grove. Emily tries her best to fit in without letting anyone get too close, but when her friend is accused of murder, she can’t help utilizing her sleuthing skills when her friend is accused of murder…or falling for local Detective Sam Wilner (Mooney). Of course, it’s only a matter of time before Emily’s secret past catches up with her. One new episode is available every Thursday through December 5.

Virginia Madsen, John C. McGinley, Noemí González, Lindy Booth, Dennis Haysbert, Lucille Soong, Ser'Darius Blain, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lefevre, Erin Cahill and Ian Harding attend Hallmark Media’s cocktail reception during the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, CA on July 11, 2024.
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Holidazed

Premiere Date: Thursday, November 14

Stars: Dennis Haysbert, Erin Cahill, Holland Roden, Ian Harding, John C. McGinley, Lindy Booth, Loretta Devine, Lucille Soong, Nazneen Contractor, Noemí González, Osric Chau, Rachelle Lefevre, Ser’Darius Blain, and Virginia Madsen

This eight-episode series follows six families from different backgrounds, cultures and generations, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holiday season. During a time when emotions are amplified, each family comes together to celebrate their unique, rich traditions and navigate family eccentricities that ultimately help them discover what they do have in common: LOVE in all itsdifferent forms. The first two episodes premiere on November 14, followed by one new episode every Thursday through December 24.

Wes Brown attends Hallmark Media’s session during the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, CA on July 11, 2024.
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Hallmark Media

Ready, Set, Glow!

Premiere Date: Thursday, December 12

Host: Wes Brown

Hallmark star Wes Brown hosts this holiday lights showcase spectacular, in which he takes viewers around the country to some of the most impressive, festive displays. Wes will introduce the special people behind them and share their heartfelt – and often emotional stories – behind their displays and how they contribute to the community. A new episode is available every Thursday throughDecember 24.

Jonathan Bennett in 'The Christmas House'
Allister Foster / Hallmark Entertainment / Everett Collection

Finding Mr. Christmas

Premiere Date: TBD

Host: Jonathan Bennett

Lead Judge: Melissa Peterman

Hallmark’s first-ever reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, will follow 10 promising Hallmark “hunks” who live together and compete against one another for the lead role in an upcoming original holiday movie. From festive physical challenges to emotional acting scenes, co-creator, executive producer and host Jonathan Bennett will be finding Mr. Christmas in this new, eight-episode competition series filled with heart. Then, watch the winner opposite Jessica Lowndes in the all-new original movie Happy Howlidays, premiering December 21 on Hallmark Channel.

