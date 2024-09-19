Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It’s time to go home for the holiday — and by home, we mean Hallmark. In addition to Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel and Miracles of Christmas on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark+ is also entering the holiday game with The Very Merry Holiday Collection.

A brand-new movie series, Unwrapping Christmas, will focus on four friends who work together at All Wrapped Up. Each woman brings their unique strengths in helping the store be successful, and each woman must find her oath to happiness and to love.

Hallmark+ is embracing major throwback vibes with three Cherry Lane sequels. Over the course of more than 70 years, a lot of families have lived in the house at 7 Cherry Lane, and each of them has had a Christmas Eve to remember. The new trilogy will explore three different eras at the Cherry Lane home on Christmas Eve.

The streaming service will also debut new reality TV shows like Finding Mr. Christmas and Ready, Set, Glow!, as well as new series Mistletoe Murders and Holidazed.

Scroll down to see the full 2024 Hallmark+ holiday schedule.