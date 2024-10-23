Plan Your Holiday Watch List With These New Christmas Movies From Hallmark, Netflix & More

The holiday season is upon us, and TV networks are wasting no time getting their post-Halloween programming on air. New TV Christmas movies have already begun to premiere on Hallmark, which is dropping a new holiday flick per week this season. With so many to keep track of, we’ve compiled a convenient schedule in the form of a printable holiday movie calendar (the top of the page includes instructions on how to download and print the schedule).

The schedule includes holiday movies and specials, including those from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+, Great American Family, Lifetime, UPtv, BET+, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Roku Channel, Apple TV+, NBC, CBS, and more. But here’s a detailed breakdown of some of the titles listed on the calendar for your future reference.

Hallmark‘s biggest stars are all coming out with new titles this season. The brand new reality series Celebrations stars Lacey Chabert and is a celebration of everyday people, with new episodes airing Thursdays on the newly launched Hallmark+. It’s Hallmark’s first-ever reality series, and it debuted on September 10. Catch more of the celebrations weekly.

Alison Sweeney’s 30th Hallmark movie, This Time Each Year, debuts on Hallmark Mystery on October 24 at 8/7c. Here’s the description. It stars Sweeney as Lauren, who despite a trial separation pretends to still be with her husband, Kevin, to placate her overbearing mother. The ruse may be just what the couple needs to finally work on their marriage.

If you loved Netflix’s One Day, Jordan Fisher and Katie Findlay star in The 5-Year Christmas Party, which tells the story of a couple over five years of their lives but doesn’t have the gut-wrenching twist seen in the Netflix tear-jerker. Told over the course of five years, two recent college grads find themselves drawn together year after year while working for a catering company that specializes in holiday parties. It premieres Sunday, October 27 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.

Halloween will mark the series premiere of Mistletoe Murders, a spooky Christmas tale starring Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney, as well as the series premiere of Jonathan Bennett‘s Finding Mr. Christmas on Hallmark+. In it, Bennett searches for Hallmark’s next hunk by challenging 10 men to compete in a series of festive challenges that showcase their acting chops and holiday spirit.

Over on Netflix, Meet Me Next Christmas premieres on November 6 and stars Christina Milian as Layla, who’s on a quest to meet the man of her dreams. The hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert during her search. Chabert is also starring in a new Netflix Christmas title called Hot Frosty. Premiering November 13, the movie stars Chabert as Cathy, a widow who magically brings a snowman to life. His innocence helps her heal and find love aga

in. They bond before the holidays, but he’s doomed to melt.

The original stars of Mean Girls are dominating the 2024 Christmas movie programming slate. In addition to Chabert and Bennett’s titles, Lindsay Lohan will star in Netflix’s Our Little Secret, premiering November 27. In it, two resentful exes must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings.

So head over to our printable calendar above for the full 2024 holiday TV movie schedule. And happy watching!