Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2024: Full Schedule

It’s that time of the year again: Freeform‘s 25 Days of Christmas is almost here, so the schedule is out!

As always, the event begins on December 1 and runs through Christmas Day (December 25). It will feature a mix of classics (Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Miracle on 34th Street, Disney’s A Christmas Carol), Rankin-Bass specials (Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town), and newer offerings. This year’s features the network premieres of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, Dashing Through the Snow, and Santa’s Little Helper.

Get the full 25 Days of Christmas event schedule below.

Sunday, December 1

7:00 a.m.: Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

9:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:35 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:15 p.m.: Moana (Disney Animated)

6:45 p.m.: Home Alone

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m.: Home Alone 3

Monday, December 2

7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

12:35 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

Tuesday, December 3

7:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

10:30 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife

1:10 p.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

Wednesday, December 4

7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

1:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones

Thursday, December 5

7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

10:30 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

12:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

4:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

Friday, December 6

7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:40 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:45 p.m.: Home Alone

8:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2 Lost in New York

10:55 p.m.: Noelle

1:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

Saturday, December 7

7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:15 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

1:20 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:25 p.m.: Home Alone

5:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:55 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, December 8

7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)

10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

6:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:55 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023) Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015) Freeform Premiere

Monday, December 9

7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

4:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, December 10

7:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:00 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

Wednesday, December 11

7:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

11:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

1:30 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 12

7:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Toy Story that Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:30 p.m.: Home Alone

3:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause

8:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Friday, December 13

7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:05 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

11:10 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

7:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Saturday, December 14

7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)

10:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 p.m.: Noelle

2:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m.: Home Alone

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Sunday, December 15

7:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

10:30 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:10 p.m.: Home Alone

4:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16

7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

9:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2

1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:35 p.m.: Home Alone

6:05 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:45 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:25 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Tuesday, December 17

7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

10:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m.: Home Alone

3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

7:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

7:55 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Wednesday, December 18

7:00 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

Thursday, December 19

7:00 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

10:30 a.m.: Merry Madagascar

11:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

1:05 p.m.: Home Alone

3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Friday, December 20

7:00 a.m.: Merry Madagascar

7:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:25 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:00 p.m.: Home Alone

7:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21

7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

9:30 a.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

11:30 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

2:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

6:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22

7:00 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

9:35 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:40 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:20 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:25 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

3:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:05 p.m.: Home Alone

6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

Monday, December 23

7:00 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife

9:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:35 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

1:40 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

2:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:30 p.m.: Home Alone

9:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:40 p.m.: Last Christmas

Tuesday, December 24

7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

5:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

8:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 25

7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m.: Frosty the Snowman

11:00 a.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause

4:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks