Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas 2024: Full Schedule
It’s that time of the year again: Freeform‘s 25 Days of Christmas is almost here, so the schedule is out!
As always, the event begins on December 1 and runs through Christmas Day (December 25). It will feature a mix of classics (Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Miracle on 34th Street, Disney’s A Christmas Carol), Rankin-Bass specials (Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town), and newer offerings. This year’s features the network premieres of Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You, Dashing Through the Snow, and Santa’s Little Helper.
Get the full 25 Days of Christmas event schedule below.
Sunday, December 1
7:00 a.m.: Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)
7:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas
9:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
10:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You Freeform Premiere
12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:35 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:15 p.m.: Moana (Disney Animated)
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: Home Alone 3
Monday, December 2
7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
12:35 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 p.m.: Home Alone
5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
Tuesday, December 3
7:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
10:30 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife
1:10 p.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3
Wednesday, December 4
7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
1:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones
Thursday, December 5
7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
10:30 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
12:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
4:30 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:00 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:25 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)
10:30 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
Friday, December 6
7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:40 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:45 p.m.: Home Alone
8:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2 Lost in New York
10:55 p.m.: Noelle
1:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
Saturday, December 7
7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
9:10 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:15 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
1:20 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
3:25 p.m.: Home Alone
5:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
9:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:55 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Sunday, December 8
7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)
10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause
12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:35 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
6:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:55 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023) Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015) Freeform Premiere
Monday, December 9
7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause
2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
4:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, December 10
7:00 a.m.: Santa’s Little Helper (2015)
10:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:00 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
Wednesday, December 11
7:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
11:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
1:30 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Thursday, December 12
7:00 a.m.: I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m.: Toy Story that Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1:30 p.m.: Home Alone
3:55 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause
8:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Friday, December 13
7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:05 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
11:10 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
3:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
5:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
7:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)
9:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Saturday, December 14
7:00 a.m.: The Family Man (2000)
10:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 p.m.: Noelle
2:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m.: Home Alone
9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Sunday, December 15
7:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
10:30 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
2:10 p.m.: Home Alone
4:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 16
7:00 a.m.: Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
9:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause
11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2
1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:35 p.m.: Home Alone
6:05 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:45 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
10:25 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Tuesday, December 17
7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
10:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:05 p.m.: Home Alone
3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:15 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
7:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
7:55 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Wednesday, December 18
7:00 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:30 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
2:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
Thursday, December 19
7:00 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
10:30 a.m.: Merry Madagascar
11:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
1:05 p.m.: Home Alone
3:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:15 p.m.: Dashing Through the Snow (2023)
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Friday, December 20
7:00 a.m.: Merry Madagascar
7:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause
10:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2
12:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:25 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
5:00 p.m.: Home Alone
7:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 21
7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
9:30 a.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
11:30 a.m.: Home Alone – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge
2:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
6:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, December 22
7:00 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
9:35 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:40 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:20 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:25 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
3:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:05 p.m.: Home Alone
6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas
Monday, December 23
7:00 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife
9:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:35 a.m.: Arthur Christmas
1:40 p.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
2:10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:30 p.m.: Home Alone
9:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:40 p.m.: Last Christmas
Tuesday, December 24
7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause
3:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
5:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
8:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Wednesday, December 25
7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 a.m.: Frosty the Snowman
11:00 a.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause
4:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:25 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks