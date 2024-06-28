‘The Bear’: 9 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 4

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Burning questions about 'The Bear' Season 4 that we need answered
Spoiler Alert
FX

The Bear

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bear Season 3, Episode 10, “Forever.”]

The Bear‘s third season is the show’s first to deliver an uncertain ending, leaving various loose threads and cliffhangers yet to be revealed when the show eventually continues, which was mercifully confirmed during the end credits in the finale episode, “Forever.”

If you have yet to tune into the season, we’d advise turning away from this article which will be delving into major spoilers, below, ranging from guest appearances to integral storylines.

Meanwhile, if you’re one of the viewers who has already eagerly binged all 10 episodes of Season 3, you’ll recall the show’s cliffhangers in the final moments, as well as other storylines that were never fully resolved in the way Season 1 and Season 2’s storylines, were. Below, we’re breaking down nine burning questions we need answered once The Bear does return to television for more episodes.

Scroll down for a closer look at the topics that we need addressed, ranging from Sydney’s career choice to that pivotal restaurant review, and much more.

FX’s The Bear, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Hulu

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

What Did the Review Say?

Following the “Funeral” for chef Andrea Terry’s (Olivia Colman) restaurant Ever, Carmy was seen walking the streets of Chicago when his phone pinged, alerting him to the long-awaited first major review of The Bear. As the camera focused on various words featured in the article, they seemed mostly positive, except for some flashes of words like “confusing” and “sloppy,” which could spell ruin. Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) responding utterance of “Motherf**ker,” suggests it probably wasn’t the review he was hoping for, putting him in a sticky situation with his Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) who said he’d pull his financial backing for The Bear if there is a bad review. And seeing as Carmy also had several missed calls and messages from Jimmy and The Computer (Brian Koppelman), we can’t help but have a bad feeling. Needless to say, this is the question at the top of our list.

Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

Will Sydney Leave The Bear Team?

Season 3 saw Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) at the center of a potential kitchen poaching as Ever’s CDC, Adam (Adam Shapiro) attempted to recruit her for his own restaurant. Claiming she’d take him up on the offer, her resulting panic attack after catching a glimpse of the review for The Beef that threw Carmy, herself, and the rest of the kitchen into chaos in Season 1 hints that she’s having second thoughts about the change in her path. But will the review results be a contributing factor to her choice? Only time will tell.

Gillian Jacobs and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

Will Richie Attend Tiffany & Frank's Wedding?

Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) was put on the spot more than once for not having sent his RSVP for his ex-wife Tiffany’s (Gillian Jacobs) wedding to Frank (Josh Hartnett). He also struggled with the idea of being alone, at least in his daughter’s eyes, making it unclear if he’ll follow through on his promise to attend, or if he’ll get cold feet.

Will Poulter and Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

Was There a Spark Between Luca & Sydney?

We know people feel strongly about “SydCarmy,” as a potential couple, but Sydney and Luca (Will Poulter) seemed to have an insane amount of chemistry in the Season 3 finale episode as they met at the “Funeral” for Ever. The vibes were so good that Luca was even among the several guests who took the party to Sydney’s apartment. Plus, he said he was hanging around for a few months as he visits his sister here in America. Could this be the start of something new and exciting? We need to know!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Abby Elliott in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

Will Natalie Allow Donna to Be a Part of Her Baby's Life?

Will onscreen mom and daughter, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Natalie (Abby Elliott) have a closer relationship moving forward? When Nat found herself alone in labor, she called her mom, who was last seen outside The Bear, unable to step into her kids’ restaurant, at the end of Season 2. With Donna’s support, Nat got through the bulk of her birthing experience, until her husband Pete (Chris Witaske) stepped in. We later see Nat send a baby photo to her mom, hinting at possible further reconciliation. Could the Berzatto family be in for a more harmonious future? We’re not holding our breaths, but there was certainly some growth in a positive direction.

Oliver Platt in 'The Bear' Season 4
FX

Will the Restaurant Meet Its Goals?

Beyond the potentially bad review, and its packed dinner services, The Bear, as a restaurant was bleeding out profit-wise. As we saw different maneuvers taken to alter the course in a favorable direction, it made us wonder if the pattern is sustainable. If the team doesn’t meet their mark, will individuals be sacrificed, or more expensive practices like using Vermont-based butter?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Will Poulter, Sarah Ramos, Rene Gube, and Andrew Lopez in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

Is Richie Going to Recruit the Ever Team?

After collaborating with them during his brief staging days at Ever, Richie has built a good rapport with the team who have now found themselves out of a job. Could The Bear be the perfect solution to finding harmony between the front of house and back of house? It’s an idea that we wouldn’t be shocked to see, but only time will tell.

Lionel Boyce in 'The Bear' Season 3
FX

Will Tina & Marcus Be Promoted?

Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) went on a more creative journey in the kitchen this season, experimenting with new ideas in their own time as sparks of inspiration flew about. While money is tight, it’s clear these two team members have even more to offer than previously known. Could new titles be on the horizon? We hope so.

Molly Gordon in 'The Bear' Season 4
FX

Will Carmy Apologize to Claire?

Fak brothers Ted (Ricky Staffieri) and Neil (Matty Matheson) took it upon themselves to apologize to Claire (Molly Gordon) for Carmy’s comments at the end of Season 2, but there’s still unresolved upset between the chef and his longtime crush-turned-girlfriend. As that remains the case, will Carmy learn to stand up for himself and his past mistakes? It feels necessary for his character development.

The Bear

Ayo Edebiri

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jeremy Allen White

Josh Hartnett

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colón-Zayas

Molly Gordon

Oliver Platt

Will Poulter

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joe Biden (L); Donald Trump (R)
1
How & When to Watch the Biden & Trump Debate
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
2
Katharine McPhee Gets Called ‘Fat’ by Husband David Foster in Video – Fans React
Dr. Jennifer Ashton cries during her last day on 'GMA' on June 27, 2024
3
Dr. Jen Ashton Gives Tearful Goodbye on ‘GMA’
Kevin Costner
4
Kevin Costner Shuts Down ‘Yellowstone’ Questions in Interview With Gayle King
Marcellus Wiley and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
5
Pat Sajak’s Real Height Revealed & Why He Always Looked So Short on ‘Wheel of Fortune’