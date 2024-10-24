Todd Chrisley Gets Fired From His Job at Prison Chapel

Todd Chrisley has lost his prison job, according to his attorney, who says he was removed from his position in the prison chapel due to “associating with inmates” who are part of the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program.

As reported by People, Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, told the outlet that his client was removed from his job as an Assistant to the Chaplain. This means that Todd also lost access to a small office in the chapel where he did his volunteer work.

“[Todd] is very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services,” Surgent said.

Todd and his wife Julie were convicted in 2022 of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was given a 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington, while Todd was handed a 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Julie’s sentence was upheld last month.

Surgent added that Todd feels he was removed from his duties “without cause”; however, he is continuing to keep his faith. “[It] has not affected his firm belief that in the end, God will work things out for him, Julie, and his family,” Surgent noted.

“For privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments,” a Federal Bureau of Prisons representative told TMZ, which first reported the news.

Last year, Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, revealed how her father has become a positive influence on his fellow inmates. Speaking on her Unlocked podcast, Savannah shared how Todd had been teaching classes while in prison.

“Dad’s definitely taught some classes too,” the Chrisley Knows Best star said. “Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which how ironic?”

She also described Todd as the “president” of the prison in an interview on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast in September 2023. “Dad is like… he likes to joke because even at visitation, I meet so many different people. It’s hilarious. I come through visitation, and [the other inmates] come through, and they’re like, clapping his hands. He’s, like, the president of this place,” she stated.