What Else to Watch on Election Night if You Need to Tune Out the News

There are two types of people in America: those who will watch raptly as every little batch of election results come in Tuesday (November 5) night, hanging onto every word as the talking heads analyze that data, and those who for whom that’s a very hard pass. If you’re in the former category, well, we’ve got plenty of information for how and where you can watch every single moment of election night coverage. If you’re one of the other guys who plan to give a wide berth to all of that election night business, well, we’re here to help you out, too.

So for those planning to play a little bit of remote dodgeball to avoid the results spree — and perhaps your favorite broadcast shows are preempted that night — here’s a look at what else is airing throughout the evening on Tuesday. No politics allowed on this list! (All times Eastern.)

Bones on BBC

It’s always a pretty good day to watch the Bones team solve their many oddball murder mysteries, but it’s an especially good day to do so if you’re looking to give your mind (and anxiety) a rest. BBC America will be marathoning the beloved procedural from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday (that’s 20 hours straight).

Chicago Fire on Ion

From 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. the next morning, Ion will be running back-to-back episodes of the Dick Wolf drama. Call it a fire escape!

Chopped on Food Network

Starting at noon, the Food Network will be marathoning this breezy competition series, which features four cooks battling it out with eclectic ingredients and a very tight timeframe to become the next Chopped champion.

Dirty Jobs on Netflix

If you want to watch Mike Rowe get his hands dirty in this reality series, the first two seasons will be new on Netflix just in time for an election night escape.

Holiday movies on Hallmark

When in doubt, let the merriment of holiday movies wash over you, right? Hallmark will be repairing some winter favorites throughout the entire day, including A Royal Christmas, A Royal Queens Christmas, and Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe, to name a few.

Real Housewives on Bravo

There are very few shows that let you turn off your mind and just relish in the ridiculousness like any given Real Housewives series. And Bravo will be delivering nonstop Housewives action throughout the entire day, with episodes with the OGs of Orange County, D.C., and New York City.

Road Wars on A&E

From noon to 4 a.m., you can watch all manner of hijinks on the highways in this riveting (and sort of disturbing) docuseries.

Thor movies on FX

For movie fans, FX will have some quality programming to catch, including a run of the first three Thor movies from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Let the God of Thunder take you away.