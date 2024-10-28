Election Night 2024: How to Watch the Results of the Trump-Harris Vote Live

Voting is currently underway across the United States, with millions casting their ballots to have their voices heard on Tuesday (November 5) night as the polls close on the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

While it’s entirely possible — perhaps even probable — that the wait for results on election night will extend into the hours and days following the closing of all polls, the major broadcast and news networks are readying their live coverage plans.

If you’re hoping to tune in to catch the results as they come in on election night 2024, here’s a comprehensive overview of every network’s plans.

ABC

ABC’s special, Election Night 2024: Your Voice/Your Vote, begins at 8/7c on election night and is scheduled to run through to 3 a.m. ET. However, the network’s executive producer Marc Burnstein told Variety they are willing to extend the news run as long as it takes, saying, “We are prepared to go from GMA to GMA if need be.”

Amazon Prime Video

Though its subscribers might not be used to finding election night coverage on the streamer, this year, NBC News alum Brian Williams will be anchoring a live show on Amazon Prime Video, beginning at 5/4c.

CBS

CBS News: America Decides: Campaign ’24 Election Night will begin at 8/7c and is scheduled to run through until midnight for now.

CNBC

The network will host a Your Money Your Vote special hosted by Carl Quintanilla, broadcasting from the New York Stock Exchange and starting at 7/6c until midnight when Contessa Brewer will take over as anchor until Squawk Box begins at 5 a.m. ET.

CNN

CNN will begin its special coverage of the election with Election Day in America, beginning at 1 a.m. ET and running until 5/4c. Then, the primetime segment Election Night in America begins and runs, with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper emceeing the election coverage. The special will run until 7 a.m. ET, when it flips back to Election Day coverage.

Fox

FOX Democracy 2024: Election Night begins at 9/8c.

Fox News

It is expected that Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will return to their posts as hosts of the network’s coverage.

MSNBC

Decision 2024 will be led by Rachel Maddow and begins at 7/6c, with a schedule to run until 7 a.m. ET. Steve Kornacki is expected to return to the magic board for his instant results analysis.

NBC

Election Night: Decision 2024 will feature Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie leading the network’s election night coverage, which begins at 6/5c and is scheduled to run until 8 a.m. ET. Other pairs of anchors who are expected to participate in the coverage include Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson, and Craig Melvin and Kate Snow. NBC News’s executive president of programming told Variety that the station will be “staying up continuously longer than we ever have on the network” and that Guthrie will be back at 6 a.m. ET the next day for an extended edition of Today.

NewsNation

NewsNation’s coverage will feature former Fox News decision desk member Bill Sammon, who made that network’s call of Arizona for Joe Biden in 2020.

PBS

PBS News Vote 2024: Election Coverage runs from 7/6c until 3 a.m. ET and will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett. It will also include reporting from Lisa Desjardins, Laura Barrón-López, William Brangham, John Yang, Stephanie Sy, Miles O’Brien, and Judy Woodruff. A digital preshow will begin at 12 p.m. ET on election day.

Peacock

The streamer is expanding its Multiview experience (popularized during the 2024 Olympics) to offer election watchers access to NBC News Now, a Kornacki Cam, and updates from the NBC News Decision Desk. It will be available beginning 6/5 on election night and run until 2 a.m. ET.

Telemundo

Noche De Elecciones Harris O Trump Batalla Final is scheduled to run from 8/7c to 4 a.m. ET.

Univision

Noche de Elecciones is scheduled from 8/7c until 3 a.m. ET.

This post will be updated continuously as details about individual networks’ coverage plans are revealed.