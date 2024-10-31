If you’re going to be looking for a break while waiting for results on Election Night next Tuesday, November 5, to find out whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump is the next president of the United States, you won’t be able to get it from your favorite weekly shows.

The broadcast networks will be airing special election night shows throughout the primetime hours (and beyond, even until the following morning, in some cases), so if you’re looking for other content, you’ll have to turn to streaming (the good thing is the primetime shows are all available on a service).

Below, find out what will (and will not) be airing on Election Night—and stay tuned for any updates for the rest of the week, should final results not come on November 5 or before the following evening.

ABC

Instead of two hours of Dancing With the Stars and one of High Potential, ABC will be airing Election Night 2024: Your Voice/Your Vote on November 5. It will begin at 8/7c and will run through at least 3 a/2c.

CBS

The usual all-FBIs lineup, of the original and the two spinoffs, International and Most Wanted, has been preempted. Instead, CBS will be airing, starting at 7/6c and slated to run through midnight, CBS News: America Decides: Campaign ’24 Election Night.

Fox

Accused and Murder in a Small Town won’t be airing. Instead, FOX Presents Election Night In Fox Democracy 2024: Election Night starts at 7/6c and does not have an end time.

NBC

The Voice and The Irrational are both off, with NBC instead Election Night: Decision 2024 will begin at 6/5c, with the network’s coverage slated to run all night into the next day, at 8a/7c.

The CW

The CW won’t be airing WWE NXT—its usual Tuesday show will be on Wednesday, November 6 (taking the time slots usually held by Sullivan’s Crossing and Inside the NFL)—and instead, from 8/7c until midnight, Decision Desk 2024 will be on.